Samuel L. Jackson celebrated at MoMA film benefit by close family and friends

At 75, Jackson has built a Hollywood legacy that stretches across 40 years, and he has shown time and time again that he can effortlessly transform himself with each new role.

Associated Press
Oct 24, 2024
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Museum of Modern Art, theGrio.com
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, wearing CHANEL and Samuel L. Jackson attends The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented By CHANEL at Museum of Modern Art on October 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MoMA)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Museum of Modern Art was filled with expletives and laughter Wednesday evening as Samuel L. Jackson’s family and friends celebrated the actor and director’s storied career of box office hits, larger-than-life characters and explosive one-liners at the annual film benefit.

Jackson, known for his infamous F-bombs, stuck to a more sentimental speech at the benefit while his friends and family honored him with some of his choicer one liners.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play a wide array of characters where I have learned something new about the human experience with each and every one, and I always carry a piece of them as I carry on,” he said.

At 75, Jackson has built a Hollywood legacy that stretches across 40 years. From playing in action packed blockbusters as Mace Windu in “Star Wars” or Nick Fury in the Marvel universe to the iconic Quentin Tarantino characters of the foulmouthed Jules in “Pulp Fiction” and Ordell in “Django Unchained,” Jackson has shown time and time again that he can effortlessly transform himself with each new role. His versatility is what has catapulted him into movie stardom.

But Jackson’s career is not only defined by acting on screen in movies and T.V. He has lended his cinematic talents to Broadway where he played Martin Luther King Jr. in “The Mountaintop” and Doaker Charles in “Piano Lesson.”

In between the clips from Jackson’s illustrious career, an intimate circle of Jackson’s family and friends going back to his college days at Morehouse took to the stage to honor him.

His wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson joked at the benefit how she questioned Jackson’s acting abilities up until the point she saw him in “Pulp Fiction.” Before he decided on acting, she said, Jackson was studying to be a marine biologist.

“Fast forward, I saw Pulp Fiction and I sat in that theater, and I started crying,” she said.” I said my life is over, he’s going to be a movie star.”

Actor Denzel Washington first worked with Jackson in 1979 and has since marked 45 years of friendship with the actor. He recently produced the August Wilson adaptation of “The Piano Lesson” for Netflix, which features his long-time friend. At the event, Washington said he remembers learning from and watching Jackson perform onstage as a lead in a play while he was once the understudy.

Recommended Stories

Health

The chronic illness community reacts to Solange Knowles revealing POTS, Sjogrens, and MCAS diagnosis

Lifestyle

‘Thank you for being my hero’: 5-year-old girl reunites with NYC bus driver who saved her from wandering the city alone

Entertainment

Gayle King says ‘Sometimes, you have hard conversations on television’ after Ta-Nehisi Coates interview controversy

Lifestyle

Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

Education

Fewer students are disclosing their race when applying to top universities and colleges, according to data

Lifestyle

Kendrick Lamar explains how the ‘power of vulnerability’ shapes his mindset as an artist and man

Culture Watch

President Joe Biden delivers an emotional speech while honoring Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and more

Lifestyle

Tricks and alternatives to make Halloween a treat for the entire family

“I wish I was half the character actor that he is, ” Washington said.

Filmmaker Spike Lee first saw Jackson acting with his wife on their former college campus. Since their college days, Lee has gone on to cast Jackson in “Jungle Fever”, “Do the Right Thing” and “Chi-Raq.”

“I was blown away by their talent,” he said of Jackson and Richardson Jackson. “I knew that if god willing if I became a filmmaker that these great artists would be in my films.”

Actress Brie Larson and filmmaker George Lucas both sent in video messages, praising Jackson’s incredible catalog and his loving personality. Other speakers of the night who shared kind words and a handful of F-bombs for Jackson included Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon and actor Walton Goggins.

As the latest MoMA film benefit honoree, Jackson joins past recipients including Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Quentin Tarantino. The New York museum’s 16th annual benefit, presented in partnership with Chanel, raises money to preserve and bring movies into the museum’s collection.

“As we celebrate film tonight, let’s remember the power it has to change lives and inspire future generations that benefit from MoMA’s acquisition and preservation of films like the ones that ignited the dreams of a little black kid sitting in the segregated Tennessee movie theater that is standing before you now,” Jackson said in his speech.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

By TheGrio

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

The significance of Black actors over 50 in cinema

By TheGrio

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

By TheGrio

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

By TheMix.net

‘Unforgiven’ Stars Clint Eastwood, 94, and Morgan Freeman, 87, Reunite At the Monterey Jazz Festival – ‘We Had A Wonderful Time’

‘Unforgiven’ Stars Clint Eastwood, 94, and Morgan Freeman, 87, Reunite At the Monterey Jazz Festival – ‘We Had A Wonderful Time’

By TheMix.net

Ojai Film Festival Sets Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program with NFMLA and CineFemme

Ojai Film Festival Sets Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program with NFMLA and CineFemme

By MovieMaker Magazine

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

By TheMix.net

Terry Crews Fulfills Prayers as He Accepts Newport Beach Film Festival’s Arts Champion Award

Terry Crews Fulfills Prayers as He Accepts Newport Beach Film Festival’s Arts Champion Award

By MovieMaker Magazine

Sci-Fi Drama Saturn Reminds Newport Beach Film Festival That Indie Filmmaking Is a Family Affair

Sci-Fi Drama Saturn Reminds Newport Beach Film Festival That Indie Filmmaking Is a Family Affair

By MovieMaker Magazine