Officer who broke down Breonna Taylor’s door recalls sound of gunfire in trial’s fourth day

Federal prosecutors say former Louisville officer Brett Hankison, who is on trial, fired blindly into Taylor’s windows and a sliding door, putting her and her neighbors in danger. He is charged with violating the civil rights of Taylor and her next-door neighbors.

Associated Press
Oct 25, 2024
Breonna Taylor shooting, Brett Hankison, theGrio.com
A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who used a battering ram to smash through Breonna Taylor’s front door testified in federal court Thursday that the gunshots that went off shortly after were the “loudest I’ve ever heard.”

Police gunfire killed Taylor, a Black 26-year-old medical technician, who had been roused from her bed moments earlier when officers showed up to serve a warrant in 2020. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot once the door was knocked down by Detective Mike Nobles.

“We were in an echo chamber in there, so the shots were louder than they would usually be,” Nobles testified Thursday on the fourth day of former Louisville officer Brett Hankison’s trial in U.S. District Court. “It was the loudest I’ve ever heard.”

Federal prosecutors say Hankison fired blindly into Taylor’s windows and a sliding door, putting her and her neighbors in danger. Taylor was killed by shots fired from officers at the door. None of Hankison’s shots hit anyone.

Lifestyle

Style

Queen Latifah, American icon, is Good American’s new campaign star

Lifestyle

‘Love is Blind’ favorites Lauren and Cameron share how a difficult fertility journey made them ‘stronger’

Lifestyle

A civil rights icon’s childhood home in New Orleans will not be a museum after opposition from her descendants

Style

Rihanna confirms she will be at the 2025 Met Gala

Business

A dessert poking fun at former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s infamous arrest puts a local pizza chain in the hot seat

Personal Finance

17 Most Popular Costco Products By State

Alexandria Wyckoff

Health

The chronic illness community reacts to Solange Knowles revealing POTS, Sjogrens, and MCAS diagnoses

Lifestyle

‘Thank you for being my hero’: 5-year-old girl reunites with NYC bus driver who saved her from wandering the city alone

He is charged with violating the civil rights of Taylor and her next-door neighbors, who had bullets fly into their apartment the night of the raid.

A trial on the same charges against Hankison ended in a mistrial last year, and a state jury in 2022 acquitted Hankison of three wanton endangerment charges.

Nobles was near the front door in the breezeway of Taylor’s apartment complex as the shots rang out. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once and struck Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg. Police returned fire, shooting 32 rounds, including Hankison’s 10 shots that were fired after he left the doorway and rounded the corner of the apartment unit.

Nobles was called to testify by Hankison’s attorneys after prosecutors from the U.S. Justice Department finished their case Wednesday. Prosecutors called fewer witnesses at this retrial, and did not call Walker to testify. They have also put an emphasis on shots fired by Hankison that flew near the front door, arguing that it put a fellow officer in danger.

On cross examination by prosecutors Thursday, Nobles acknowledged that he wouldn’t have fired into Taylor’s windows like Hankison. Several witnesses called by prosecutors earlier in the week, including new Louisville police Chief Paul Humphrey, testified that officers are trained to identify a target before firing.

Prosecutors also showed testimony Nobles gave to a federal grand jury where he said he wouldn’t have fired blindly into Taylor’s windows “because this is not Iraq.”

The Taylor shooting made “police look bad” and detoured his career in policing, Nobles testified.

“The dream of living out a life and getting promoted to lieutenant is gone,” he said. “I’m leaving the minute my 20-year (retirement eligibility) hits.”

Hankison is expected to testify Monday. In previous testimony, he has argued that he was making a snap decision after he believed his fellow officers were being fired on by someone inside with a rifle.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

White former officer on trial in shooting death of Andre Hill thought his life was in danger after he mistook keys for a gun

White former officer on trial in shooting death of Andre Hill thought his life was in danger after he mistook keys for a gun

By TheGrio

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

By TheGrio

A Detroit murder conviction is overturned 22 years later because of police misconduct

A Detroit murder conviction is overturned 22 years later because of police misconduct

By TheGrio

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

By Chip Chick

Diddy Breaks His Silence From Jail For The First Time Since His Arrest

Diddy Breaks His Silence From Jail For The First Time Since His Arrest

By TheMix.net

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

By TheMix.net

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

By TheMix.net

Tears of Joy: Watch the Moment a Traumatized Dog Leaves the Shelter for a Fresh Start

Tears of Joy: Watch the Moment a Traumatized Dog Leaves the Shelter for a Fresh Start

By Rocky Kanaka