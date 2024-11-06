Saweetie takes a walk down memory lane while attending her alma mater’s homecoming

Before her rise to fame, Saweetie was like any other college student balancing classes and extracurricular activities. While at San Diego State University (SDSU), the rapper was a proud member of the university’s majorette dance team, the Diamonds, with whom she reunited at this year’s homecoming.

During the homecoming game, the star proved she’s still got it while performing a routine with the dance team to her 2019 song “My Type.” In a video shared on Instagram, Saweetie is seen dancing in sync with her former dance team while wearing matching sparkly, all-black outfits.

“SDSU homecoming w my diamond sisters,” she captioned the post.

Throughout her career, Saweetie has been very open about her academic journey, which began at SDSU and ended at the University of Southern California (USC).

“I went to two really prestigious universities, San Diego State, then I transferred to USC, and in a lot of those rooms, sometimes I’d be the only woman of color,” she said in an interview with the “Zach Sang Show.” “Not only did I go to these schools, but I’m first generation. I didn’t have anyone to mentor me. I had no guidance.”

Leading up to her homecoming return, the “Best Friend” rapper shared some throwback photos of her days as a student on Instagram. Similarly, in 2020, the star reminisced on her dancing days, sharing an old video of herself dancing with the caption, “I miss thiiiis 😭 how many of y’all knew I used to dance? lol might do it again…”

Though the star misses her college days, she admits that being a part of the 3.5% of Black students at SDSU and 6% at USC was not easy.

“I feel like college is what kind of stripped my authenticity from me because, when you’re going to a predominately white school, you kind of feel like you have to perform sometimes,” she told hosts of ”The Breakfast Club” in 2021. “Not speaking for everybody, but at least from my experience…being in a world that’s not your world is uncomfortable, you have to adjust, and I felt like I had to conform a lot.”

While she says her experience at predominantly white institutions “stripped” her of her “authenticity,” Saweetie realizes that having to navigate those spaces taught her “invaluable skill sets” that also helped her navigate the entertainment industry.

“It’s made me a strong woman. It made me put the negative chatter in my head

to the side and really just exist in these rooms without putting my own glass ceiling there,” she told Sang, explaining how she occasionally assumed people would automatically judge her for her appearance. “Sometimes, I was creating these false narratives in my own head, and I noticed that when I started to participate more — when I started to show who I was, everything was fine. It just taught me to be a very forward woman. I’m very vocal…I voice my opinion.”