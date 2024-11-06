Tito Jackson’s funeral is held at cemetery where brother Michael and father Joe are buried

Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, about seven weeks after his death at age 70.

Associated Press
Nov 6, 2024
Tito Jackon, Tito Jackson obit, theGrio.com
Tito Jackson, a member of the famed Jackson 5, poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, July 24, 2019, to promote his solo project, a new version of his 2017 song "One Way Street." His family announced on Instagram Monday morning that he died at 70. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — A funeral was held for Tito Jackson at the same Southern California cemetery where his brother Michael Jackson and his father Joe Jackson are buried.

Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, about seven weeks after his death at age 70. He lived in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Photos from several media outlets showed that mourners included siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, as well as Michael’s children Paris and Bigi Jackson.

Tito Jackson’s sons said on Instagram that after the service, a smaller family ceremony was held a few miles away at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, where he was laid to rest.

Tito Jackson’s Sept. 15 death was the second among the nine Jackson siblings after Michael Jackson died at age 50 in 2009. Tito Jackson was the third child of Joe and Katherine Jackson. His mother is among his survivors and is now 94.

Michael Jackson was laid to rest 15 years ago in a mausoleum at the Glendale cemetery near Los Angeles, which is also the burial place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney. Joe Jackson was buried there in 2018.

