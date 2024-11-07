Childhood education advocate Barbara Taylor Bowman, mother of Valerie Jarrett, dead at 96

Barbara Taylor Bowman, a trailblazing advocate for early childhood education, has died at 96. In addition to co-founding the Erikson Institute to educate, inspire, and promote leadership that supports childhood development and learning, Bowman served as an advisor to former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

“Her death marks the loss of an extraordinary woman whose life and work shaped generations of educators, leaders, and advocates dedicated to ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive,” the institute shared in a statement.

“Barbara Taylor Bowman was a true visionary,” Erikson President Mariana Souto-Manning added. “Her legacy is one of transformation, not only of Erikson but of the entire early childhood education landscape. She didn’t just shape an institution — she helped shape the very foundation of the field.”

Born into a segregated South Side of Chicago on Oct. 30, 1928, Bowman grew up learning the importance of community and service, thanks to her parents. Those values would later inform her work and lifelong dedication to fighting for education equity in this country. After graduating from Sarah Lawrence College in 1950, Bowman became a preschool teacher. Sparking her love for early childhood education, the teacher went on to get her master’s degree in education from the University of Chicago in 1952.

After giving birth to her daughter Valerie Jarrett, whom she shared with her husband, Dr. James E. Bowman, the new mother continued her commitment to making a difference in children’s education. In 1966, Bowman co-founded the Erikson Institute with Maria Piers, Lorraine Wallach, and Irving Harris to address the growing need for specialized training for teachers working with kids in underserved communities. Inspired by programs like “Head Start,” the co-founders’ goal was to create an institution that would provide educators with the knowledge and skills needed to give all children equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background.

As the longest-serving founder of the Erikson Institute, Bowman served as its president from 1994 to 2001, shaping the organization’s direction and legacy as a mentor, teacher, and leader.

“[In order to more effectively support all children], what kids need we need to be able to assess with their families and the communities and provide that, rather than saying one size fits all,” Bowman told the National Institute for Early Education Research in 2019.

During the Obama administration, Bowman served as chief officer for early childhood education at Chicago Public Schools and as a consultant to U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan for eight years. She continued her career in education, teaching graduate courses and serving on multiple boards and committees.

Before her death, Bowman reportedly participated in the 2024 Presidential Elections. Days before her passing, Jarrett shared a photo of her mother holding an “I Voted” sticker on Instagram with the caption, “If my mom could vote at 96, you can too!”

“Barbara’s commitment to justice, equity, and the well-being of all children will continue to animate our mission, inspire our work, and guide the field for generations to come,” Manning concluded.

Recommended Stories