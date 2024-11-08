Get post-election stress support from LeBron James, John Legend, Erykah Badu and more through meditation apps

As many grapple with post-election stress, meditation apps like Headspace, Calm, and Exhale remind users they are here for times like these.

Kay Wicker
Nov 8, 2024
Headspace, Clam, Exhale, meditation apps, Black meditation apps, theGrio.com
(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

Slipping into post-election existential dread? There’s an app for that. As many still grapple with the results of the 2024 US presidential election, the tools we use to destress, get centered, and return to a better headspace are reaching out.

Popular sleep and meditation app Headspace is offering post-election day specials, including 14-day free trials.

The celebrity-backed wellness app includes premier content focused on helping users unwind, relax, and get some sleep. It also includes an array of celebrity content and curated playlists by John Legend, Kevin Hart, Erykah Badu, and plenty more.

“Greetings, lovers,” Legend began in an ad for his content on the app. “John Legend here with a very special gift for you. I’m going to let you sleep with me.”

The music icon clarified that he meant virtually and was only referring to “regular sleep” with the help of his specially curated playlists, sleep-casts, and videos.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams recalls being fired from McDonald’s three times: ‘I was eating the chicken nuggets’

Lifestyle

Halle Bailey’s reaction to seeing her son on Kai Cenat’s livestream sparks discourse about posting children online

Lifestyle

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrate daughter Kaavia’s 6th birthday

Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo, Regina King and more to be honored at the annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Awards

Books

Kenya Moore’s children’s book, penned with her 6-year-old daughter, sells out in 2 hours

Lifestyle

Singer Shanice reveals breast cancer journey, urges others not to skip mammograms; ‘If you can get there early, you’ll live’

Lifestyle

Saweetie takes a walk down memory lane while attending her alma mater’s homecoming

Entertainment

Review: Denzel Washington’s children explore a haunting family history in August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to highlighting its free 14-day trial, Headspace is offering a free toolkit and election season survival guide. A free trial gives users complete access to the app and its services and then after the allotted time, membership costs either $69.99 annually or $12.99 monthly.

Headspace isn’t the only source where Black users can find content by and for Black people. LeBron James, Idris Elba, Tabitha Brown, and plenty more are helping to calm folks over at the Calm app with specialized content of their own.

With James, Calm users are treated to mindfulness manifestations and sleep stories. Elba also lends his voice to some narration while Brown invites users to slow down with her. 

For Black folks, in particular Black women, seeking to find solace in a space specifically designed for them, there’s the meditation and wellness app Exhale, which was created by a Black woman with Black women in mind.

“Exhale is really more than an app,” Exhale app founder Katara McCarty told theGrio during a previous interview. “It’s a movement that centers Black women in wellness.” 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Watch: Exonerated Five concerned about safety amid Trump defamation case, attorney says

Watch: Exonerated Five concerned about safety amid Trump defamation case, attorney says

By TheGrio

Prosecutors say lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs want to ‘hijack’ criminal case to fight civil claims

Prosecutors say lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs want to ‘hijack’ criminal case to fight civil claims

By TheGrio

Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin is accused of rape in lawsuit

Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin is accused of rape in lawsuit

By TheGrio

Marvel Star Robert Downey Jr. Vows To Sue Any Hollywood Exec Who Tries To Replicate His Likeness With AI – Even After He’s Dead

Marvel Star Robert Downey Jr. Vows To Sue Any Hollywood Exec Who Tries To Replicate His Likeness With AI – Even After He’s Dead

By Bounding Into Comics

He Reportedly Wandered Away From His Friends Who Were Partying At An Oregon Campground In 2020 And Vanished

He Reportedly Wandered Away From His Friends Who Were Partying At An Oregon Campground In 2020 And Vanished

By Chip Chick

Judge Issues Huge Ruling With Big Implications for Diddy’s Accusers

Judge Issues Huge Ruling With Big Implications for Diddy’s Accusers

By TheMix.net