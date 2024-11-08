Get post-election stress support from LeBron James, John Legend, Erykah Badu and more through meditation apps

Slipping into post-election existential dread? There’s an app for that. As many still grapple with the results of the 2024 US presidential election, the tools we use to destress, get centered, and return to a better headspace are reaching out.

Popular sleep and meditation app Headspace is offering post-election day specials, including 14-day free trials.

The celebrity-backed wellness app includes premier content focused on helping users unwind, relax, and get some sleep. It also includes an array of celebrity content and curated playlists by John Legend, Kevin Hart, Erykah Badu, and plenty more.

“Greetings, lovers,” Legend began in an ad for his content on the app. “John Legend here with a very special gift for you. I’m going to let you sleep with me.”

The music icon clarified that he meant virtually and was only referring to “regular sleep” with the help of his specially curated playlists, sleep-casts, and videos.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to highlighting its free 14-day trial, Headspace is offering a free toolkit and election season survival guide. A free trial gives users complete access to the app and its services and then after the allotted time, membership costs either $69.99 annually or $12.99 monthly.

Headspace isn’t the only source where Black users can find content by and for Black people. LeBron James, Idris Elba, Tabitha Brown, and plenty more are helping to calm folks over at the Calm app with specialized content of their own.

With James, Calm users are treated to mindfulness manifestations and sleep stories. Elba also lends his voice to some narration while Brown invites users to slow down with her.

For Black folks, in particular Black women, seeking to find solace in a space specifically designed for them, there’s the meditation and wellness app Exhale, which was created by a Black woman with Black women in mind.

“Exhale is really more than an app,” Exhale app founder Katara McCarty told theGrio during a previous interview. “It’s a movement that centers Black women in wellness.”