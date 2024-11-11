‘Candyman’ and ‘Star Trek’ actor Tony Todd dead at 69

Tony Todd’s manager confirmed the prolific “Candyman” actor died on Wednesday, November 6.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 11, 2024
Tony Todd attends the "Reign Of The Supermen" New York Premiere at The Directors Guild of America Theater on January 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of another legend. Actor Tony Todd has died at the age of 69. On November 6, the star reportedly died in his Los Angeles home after a long illness, his wife, Fatima, told the Hollywood Reporter

“I had the privilege to have Tony as my friend and client for over 30 [years], and I will miss that amazing man every single day,” Jeffrey Goldberg, Todd’s manager, added in a statement to NPR

Best known for his chilling portrayal of the titular killer in the “Candyman” horror film franchise, Todd’s extensive acting career covered a variety of genres. In addition to his hook-wielding role as The Candyman, the actor was also seen in an array of films, including “Final Destination,” “Night of the Living Dead,” “The Rock,” and in TV series like  “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “24,” “The X-Files,” and more.  

“Known worldwide for his towering presence, both physically and artistically, Tony leaves behind an indelible legacy in film, theater, and the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing him,” Goldberg continued, per AP News.

Born on Dec. 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Todd was raised in Hartford, Conn. He began his studies at the University of Connecticut before earning a scholarship to the Eugene O’Neill National Theater Institute, which set the framework for his time at Trinity Repertory Company in Rhode Island and the now-dissolved Hartman Conservatory in Stamford, Conn. 

Going on to star in shows on and off Broadway, Todd previously described theater as his “first love” in a 2020 interview with the New York Times. Even as his onscreen career skyrocketed, the actor stayed connected to the medium by returning to theater between films. He also used his talents as a voice actor for video games and animations. Todd’s exploration of various mediums reflected his passion for preserving culture. 

“Opera, dance, ballet, museums, everything,” Todd explained. “I worry about a world without culture at some point.”

“Off-screen, Tony was cherished as a mentor, a friend, and a beacon of kindness and wisdom,” Goldberg said. “He gave his time and resources to aspiring actors, consistently advocating for greater representation and authenticity within the industry.”

Todd’s legacy lives on through his wife and his two children, Alex and Arianna. 

“Those who knew him will remember his warm laugh, generous spirit, and his dedication to his craft,” Goldberg said. “Whether on stage, on screen, or in personal conversations, Tony brought an unyielding honesty that resonated deeply with his friends, family, and fans.”

