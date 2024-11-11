Haiti replaces its prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition process

It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn’t held democratic elections in years in at large part due to the soaring levels of gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

Associated Press
Nov 11, 2024
Haiti Prime Minister
FILE - Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille speaks during a joint press conference with Kenya's President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A transitionary council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti signed a decree Sunday firing interim Prime Minister Garry Conille and replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job.

The decree, set to be published on Monday, was provided to The Associated Press by a government source. It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn’t held democratic elections in years in at large part due to the soaring levels of gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

Fils-Aimé is the former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in 2015 ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate. The businessman studied at Boston University and was previously considered for the position as a private sector candidate for the post before Conille took the seat.

Conille, a longtime civil servant who has worked with the United Nations, served as prime minister for only six months.

The AP on Sunday couldn’t reach Conille or a spokesperson for him.

The transitional presidential council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet with the hope that it would help quell turmoil in Haiti. But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting, and has long been at odds with Conille. Organizations like the Organization of American States tried and failed last week to mediate disagreements in an attempt to save the fragile transition, according to The Miami Herald.

The process suffered another blow in October when three members on the council faced corruption accusations, from anti-corruption investigators alleging that they demanded $750,000 in bribes from a government bank director to secure his job.

The report was a significant blow to the nine-member council and is expected to further erode people’s trust in it.

Those same members accused of bribery, Smith Augustin, Emmanuel Vertilaire and Louis Gérald Gilles, were among those to sign the decree. Only one member, Edgard Leblanc Fils, did not sign the order.

The move by the transitional council came under fire by some in Haiti like former Justice Minister Bernard Gousse, who told local media that Conille’s dismissal was “illegal” because the council was over-extending its powers and because of the corruption allegations levered against them.

___

Associated Press reporter Megan Janetsky contributed to this report from Mexico City.

