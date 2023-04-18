Jonathan Majors loses manager and PR firm following assault charges

The companies dropped the "Creed III" star after his arrest last month in New York City.

Jonathan Majors and his talent management company, Entertainment 360, are reportedly no longer working together, a development that has come weeks after the “Lovecraft Country” actor’s arrest for alleged strangulation, assault and harassment.

According to a Deadline, the company cited issues around the actor’s behavior for is decision. Last month, pr firm, The Lede Company, “initiated a break” from the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star. Meanwhile, Majors and Valentino “mutually agreed” that he would not attend this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.

As theGrio previously reported, the “Creed III” star was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman last month in New York City. The police responded to a 911 call at 11 a.m. ET from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

Jonathan Majors attends the “95th Annual Academy Awards” on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

An NYPD spokesperson released a statement about the incident, Deadline reported at the time. “The victim informed police she was assaulted,” according to the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s statement. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Priya Chaudhry, the lawyer representing Majors, said in a statement that his client “is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” while indicating that there is evidence clearing the actor, theGrio previously reported.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry told Deadline last month. Since then, the lawyer has also released text messages between the woman and Majors.

WME currently still represents Majors, according to Deadline.

