This episode of Masters of the Game takes us into the lives of people who are trying to change the world one painting at a time

The next episode of “Masters of the Game”, hosted by Touré, features Shirley and Bernard Kinsey, a powerhouse couple who dedicated their lives to preserving African-American history through art and artifacts. With more than 50 years of marriage and a shared passion for education and history, the Kinseys have built one of the largest and most influential private collections of African American history in the world—the Kinsey Collection—making them true masters of history, art, and cultural preservation.

The Art Collectors

The Kinseys have long believed in the transformative power of education. For them, educating others means sharing the rich history of African-American culture through art and historical artifacts. Their collection features works by iconic artists such as Ernie Barnes, Charles Alston, and Beauford Delaney, but it’s their collection of rare historical documents that truly stands out. Among their treasures is a heartbreaking letter from the 1800s that had been delivered by an enslaved girl who could not read — she had been sent from one plantation to another under false pretenses. Another piece in their collection is a bold and hilarious letter from Zora Neale Hurston to her ex-husband, telling him to stay out of her life forever.

From their humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential Black couples of our time, Toure’s conversation with the Kinseys takes us on a journey through the depth, resilience, and brilliance of African-American culture. Their collection not only preserves history but also inspires future generations to keep telling their own powerful stories, making the Kinseys, true masters of the game. Don’t miss this episode of “Masters of the Game” at 8 p.m. ET Friday and 1 p.m. ET Saturday on TheGrio Cable Network.

Touré is a host and writer at TheGrio. He hosts the TheGrio TV show “Masters of the Game,” and he created the award-winning podcast “Being Black: The ’80s” and its upcoming sequel “Being Black: The ’70s.” He is also the creator of “Star Stories” and the author of eight books, including “Nothing Compares 2 U an oral history of Prince.” He also hosts a podcast called “Toure Show.” He is also a husband and a father of two.

