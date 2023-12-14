Gift like theGrio: For the host who does the most

Show appreciation for the people who open up their homes year-round with gifts as thoughtful as their gatherings. 

Dec 14, 2023
Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
Gift ideas for the host who does the most (Photo: Adobe Stock)

As the hustle and bustle of the holidays take center stage, let’s not forget the unsung heroes who host celebrations year-round, complete with perfectly curated gatherings and dazzling feasts. Now, it’s time to show your appreciation for the community cultivators behind some of your favorite memories and core moments. From the culinary wizards to the decor divas, these gift ideas will elevate their hosting game and add a touch of whimsy to their festive affairs. This holiday season, let’s raise a glass (preferably one they provided) to the hosts who truly do the most – and do it in style.

Karen Jai Home

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
The Cruz Vase (Photo: Karen Jai Home)

One of the keys to hosting is curating a beautiful ambiance and space. For the design-obsessed host whose home looks like it could be featured in a magazine, gift them a piece from Karen Jai Home. Offering luxury accessories, Karen Jai Home is a home decor destination with unique pieces and designs that elevate any space. 

Shop for specific pieces or give a gift card that allows them to explore for themselves. 

La Fête Wine 

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
(Photo: La Fête Wine)

With “la fête” translating to “party” in English, La Fête Wine is the perfect gift for the life of the party in your circle. Producing rosé, white and red wines inspired by the wonders of St. Tropez, La Fête’s founder and CEO Donae Burston created the brand to “redefine who drinks wine and when.” 

Shop La Fete wines online or in-store with their local store locator. 

Curves by Sean Brown

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
(Photo: Curves by Sean Brown)

Meshing music and home decor, Curves by Sean Brown’s products are perfect for the host who loves curating great vibes and playlists. From CD-styled rugs to coasters, the multidisciplinary creative’s pieces highlight pivotal moments in music and Black culture. 

Click here to shop Curves by Sean Brown. 

Kitchen Strong

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
(Photo: Kitchen Strong)

Kitchen Strong is a Black-owned lifestyle brand offering practical and stylish products for the most culinary hosts. Through the intentional and artful designs of its pieces, this brand understands the importance and power of presentation in preparing, serving and entertaining guests. 

Shop their serving boards, charcuterie boards and more at kskitchenstrong.com

Recommended Stories

Black Books, Inspirational books, Faith-based books, celebrity memoirs, Black authors, Black books to gift, Jeezy book, Rich Paul book, T.D. Jakes books, Pinky Cole Books, theGrio.com
Books

Gift like theGrio: Black-centric books to inspire and heal

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: For the host who does the most

Black Santa, The Black Santa Houston, Black Santa Claus performer, professional Black Santa, Black Christmas characters, Black Christmas family pajamas, 25 Days of Holiday, Magan Butler-Coleman, Kelvin Douglas, theGrio.com
Business

The significance of Black Santa

Black memoirs and biographies, memoir and biographies, Black books, Black memoirs, Black authors, Black celebrity memoirs, Black biographies, Tariq Trotter memoir, MLK biography, August Wilson biography, theGrio.com
Books

Gift like theGrio: Gift empathy with Black biographies and memoirs

Beauty gift ideas, Beauty gifts, Beauty holiday sets, Fashion Fair, Topicals, Ami Cole, Range Beauty, Bread Beauty supply, Bread haircare, Ooli hair care, Ooli loc haircare theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: Slay the season with the gift of Black-owned beauty

Gift like theGrio, 25 Days of Holiday, gifts that give gift guide, Black-owned brands gift guide, Black-owned brands that give back, Black-owned charities, The Curiosity Lab, Brown Girl Jane, Deon Libra, Brother Vellies, SHE CAN wines, Mcbride Sisters Wine, BLK & Bold coffee, Partake Foods, Alaffia, Jungalow, Goodee, House of Marley, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: 12 gifts for those who give back

Black-owned brands, Black-owned gifts, Black aunties, Black uncles, grown folks gift guide, gifts for aunts, gifts for uncles, gifts for big cousins, 25 Days of Holiday, Black gift guide, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: For the aunts, uncles, sis-cos, bro-cos and grown folks in your life

What to buy new parents as a gift?, new parents gifts, What do you send a new mom at home?, gift guide for new parents, gifts for new parents theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: Practical gifts for new parents

Confetti slippers

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
(Photo: Confetti Boutique)

Help your favorite host entertain in comfort and style by gifting them a pair of Confetti slippers. Designed by Duckie Confetti, these lamb fur slippers add an extravagant touch to the classic slipper silhouette. Available in both bright and neutral colors, these plush slippers can be worn indoors and out. 

Click here to shop! 

54kibo 

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
(Photo: 54kibo)

Highlighting the beauty of African artisanship, which often inspires global designs, 54kibo exclusively offers luxury decor that will elevate any space. On a mission to make these designs accessible worldwide, this boutique offers an array of unique pieces made in countries across the African diaspora. The boutique tableware collection can add a vibrant, contemporary, artful twist to any dinner table. 

Coffee table books and cookbooks 

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
(Photo: Courtnee Futch)

Whether your favorite host is looking to expand their culinary knowledge or love displaying beautifully designed books around their home, coffee table books and cookbooks make exceptional gifts, especially when written by Black authors. Here are several books by Black authors that center the beauty of building community. 

Unwrp

Gifts for host, home decor gift ideas, What do you bring a host to a holiday party?, Gift ideas for hosts, 2023 home gift ideas theGrio.com
(Photo: Unwrp)

For the host who always offers the best party favors, Unwrp is the destination for all your gifting needs. Combining art, fashion, and vibrant colors, offering wrapping paper, greeting cards and fabric wraps, Unwrp adds a unique flare that sets any gift apart. 

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE