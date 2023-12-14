Gift like theGrio: For the host who does the most

As the hustle and bustle of the holidays take center stage, let’s not forget the unsung heroes who host celebrations year-round, complete with perfectly curated gatherings and dazzling feasts. Now, it’s time to show your appreciation for the community cultivators behind some of your favorite memories and core moments. From the culinary wizards to the decor divas, these gift ideas will elevate their hosting game and add a touch of whimsy to their festive affairs. This holiday season, let’s raise a glass (preferably one they provided) to the hosts who truly do the most – and do it in style.

Karen Jai Home

The Cruz Vase (Photo: Karen Jai Home)

One of the keys to hosting is curating a beautiful ambiance and space. For the design-obsessed host whose home looks like it could be featured in a magazine, gift them a piece from Karen Jai Home. Offering luxury accessories, Karen Jai Home is a home decor destination with unique pieces and designs that elevate any space.

Shop for specific pieces or give a gift card that allows them to explore for themselves.

La Fête Wine

(Photo: La Fête Wine)

With “la fête” translating to “party” in English, La Fête Wine is the perfect gift for the life of the party in your circle. Producing rosé, white and red wines inspired by the wonders of St. Tropez, La Fête’s founder and CEO Donae Burston created the brand to “redefine who drinks wine and when.”

Shop La Fete wines online or in-store with their local store locator.

Curves by Sean Brown

(Photo: Curves by Sean Brown)

Meshing music and home decor, Curves by Sean Brown’s products are perfect for the host who loves curating great vibes and playlists. From CD-styled rugs to coasters, the multidisciplinary creative’s pieces highlight pivotal moments in music and Black culture.

Click here to shop Curves by Sean Brown.

Kitchen Strong

(Photo: Kitchen Strong)

Kitchen Strong is a Black-owned lifestyle brand offering practical and stylish products for the most culinary hosts. Through the intentional and artful designs of its pieces, this brand understands the importance and power of presentation in preparing, serving and entertaining guests.

Shop their serving boards, charcuterie boards and more at kskitchenstrong.com.

Confetti slippers

(Photo: Confetti Boutique)

Help your favorite host entertain in comfort and style by gifting them a pair of Confetti slippers. Designed by Duckie Confetti, these lamb fur slippers add an extravagant touch to the classic slipper silhouette. Available in both bright and neutral colors, these plush slippers can be worn indoors and out.

Click here to shop!

54kibo

(Photo: 54kibo)

Highlighting the beauty of African artisanship, which often inspires global designs, 54kibo exclusively offers luxury decor that will elevate any space. On a mission to make these designs accessible worldwide, this boutique offers an array of unique pieces made in countries across the African diaspora. The boutique tableware collection can add a vibrant, contemporary, artful twist to any dinner table.

Coffee table books and cookbooks

(Photo: Courtnee Futch)

Whether your favorite host is looking to expand their culinary knowledge or love displaying beautifully designed books around their home, coffee table books and cookbooks make exceptional gifts, especially when written by Black authors. Here are several books by Black authors that center the beauty of building community.

“AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home” by Jeanine Hays and Bryan Hays

“Justice of the Pies” by Chef Maya-Camille Broussard

Volume 04 – Currents of Africa by Forgotten Lands

Unwrp

(Photo: Unwrp)

For the host who always offers the best party favors, Unwrp is the destination for all your gifting needs. Combining art, fashion, and vibrant colors, offering wrapping paper, greeting cards and fabric wraps, Unwrp adds a unique flare that sets any gift apart.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

