It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

Rihanna and her family are getting into the holiday spirit. This week, the Fenty mogul released a new Savage x Fenty campaign featuring two special guests — her children, RZA and Riot Rose. Posing with her two-year-old and 14-month-old sons, Rihanna showcased the brand’s new holiday onesies on Instagram.

“We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays,” she captioned the post.

Since giving birth to her sons, Rihanna has also been bringing her maternal instincts into her work, expanding her collections to include children’s sizes and more. However, her children are not the only ones included in her new projects.

Recently, while promoting the launch of her new Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker colorway, the mother of two invited a handful of social media’s favorite child influencers for a special “press conference.”

During the special event, the Fenty mogul conducted a series of interviews and conversations with the youngsters, during which she gave and received advice. In an interview with seven-year-old E! News correspondent Francesca, who expressed hopes to be “the next Rihanna,” the star encouraged her to dream bigger.

“Oh no, you got to be better than Rihanna. Rihanna? That’s late. By the time you grow up, I’m going to be vintage. Antique,” she joked. “Aim for the stars. Don’t aim for me. Aim beyond me. You’re going to be fantastic. I want [the next generation] to always be greater, better, smarter, and change the world in ways that we couldn’t have.”

Just as the star drew from her sons when designing her brand’s children’s sneakers, she learned a lesson about confidence when speaking to seven-year-old personality Miles on “Recess Therapy.” Admitting that she doesn’t always feel confident, Rihanna asked Miles to share his secret.

“Being kind and brave,” he said, adding that it’s a balance of thinking and not thinking all the time. “Just look at everything around you,” he advised in the adorable clip. “Cause then you’re barely thinking ’cause you’re looking.”

Beyond her work in the Fenty universe, Rihanna is like any other mom trying to juggle it all — so much so that she admits Halloween snuck up on her this year. Previously known for her extravagant Halloween costumes, she teased that her family will likely be keeping it low-key this year.

“[Halloween] ran up on me really quickly,” she told Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she will not be doing any lavish costumes this year. “We’re not doing family costumes this year.

“I picked the easiest costume: a ghost,” she added while keeping her sons’ costumes close to the vest in a relatable mom moment. “I don’t want to say it because if Amazon doesn’t deliver, I’m gonna have to come up with something else.”