Rihanna gives an update on life as a boy mom and her new era

While celebrating the return of the Fenty x Puma “Creepers,” Rihanna made one of her first press appearances since having her second child, Riot Rose. As the Fenty mogul walked the event’s green carpet, she opened up about life as a mother of two.

“They’re the best, having a house full of boys,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought I was a girl mom; I’m a boy mom. I love this. I love it.”

In 2022, Rihanna gave birth to her firstborn son, RZA, who she shares with A$AP Rocky. Fast-forward to February 2023, the star announced her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Seven months later, the family introduced their second child to the world via a series of family photos snapped by celebrity photographer Diggzy. Just as the singer and rapper have adjusted to becoming parents of two, Rihanna reports her one-year-old son also went through an adjustment period with the new baby.

“[RZA] struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother,” she explained. “Every time he thinks we’re not looking at him, he’ll come over and touch him. If the baby’s crying, he’ll come and just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby is crying.”

“He’ll wake up in the morning just saying ‘baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby,’” she added. “He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him.”

Similarly, Rihanna says parenting has only intensified her love for her children’s father.

“I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major…it’s a turn-on,” she said. “It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving…and my kids are obsessed with him.”

Recommended Stories

Though motherhood has not prompted Rihanna to release any new music, she has been busy tending to her various businesses. In addition to starting a partnership between Fenty Beauty and Target, the star revived her previous collaboration with Puma and has been releasing new Fenty x Puma footwear. Similarly, her partner joined the athleisure brand as the creative director of the Puma x Formula 1 collection. Since the announcement that both parents are working with Puma, fans have wondered whether the two will collaborate on future projects, an idea they both seem to be open to.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” said A$AP Rocky, as previously reported by theGrio. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.”

When asked about future collaborations, Rihanna agreed,saying: “We did that already twice. We got two bomb-ass little boys at home. I don’t think any collaboration is going to top that, but I do believe that anything me or Rocky collaborate on is going to be fire. It’s a no-brainer.”

Though the couple has not announced any upcoming collaborations, Rihanna shared that the two support each other and contribute to one another’s creative projects. With multiple successful businesses, a loved discography, and a growing family, the star seems to have it all — that is, except for a little girl. Though she loves life as a boy mom, the momtrepreneur admitted she’s keeping her fingers crossed to potentially add a daughter to the mix, perhaps one who shares one of her most famous features.

“The only thing I imagined was the forehead on RZA,” Rihanna confided to Entertainment Tonight’s Scott Evans on the green carpet. “Riot doesn’t have it!”

After nearly two decades in the spotlight, fans have watched Rihanna go through many stages. She now says she’s in the midst of a new era.

“I’m in an era of discovery,” she shared. “[Or] maybe it’s rediscovery because so much is changing and some things are fleeting — and some things are yet to be discovered.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.