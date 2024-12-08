Sweet news: Dark chocolate may be the secret to lowering the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes

Everyone deserves a little sweet treat every now and then. However, a new study’s findings may help chocolate lovers indulge without any guilt.

The study, recently published in The British Medical Journal, revealed that participants who ate five or more weekly servings of dark chocolate had a significantly lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Researchers found that the consumption of dark chocolate lessened the risk by 21%, compared to participants who consumed similar amounts of milk chocolate.

In addition to its impact on the development of diabetes, the study found that participants who ate dark chocolate did not gain weight, compared to those who consumed milk chocolate.

“We are a little bit surprised to see that effect size,” study author Dr. Qi Sun, an associate professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told NPR.

“Dark and milk chocolate have similar levels of added sugar, fat and calories, but the most important difference is that dark chocolate contains more cacao,” lead author Binkai Liu, a doctoral student in the nutrition department of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, added per CNN.

This is not the first time dark chocolate has been crowned the healthiest member of the chocolate family. In 2017, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found evidence that cocoa “may be useful in slowing the progression to Type 2 diabetes.” Similarly, a 2005 study deemed dark chocolate a great food to improve insulin sensitivity and decrease blood pressure concerns.

As previously reported by theGrio, diabetes and high blood pressure (or hypertension) disproportionately impact Black communities. Black Americans are the second most at-risk group in regards to diabetes. In 2018, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health found that Black adults were 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes compared to their non-Hispanic white counterparts. And research from the American Heart Association reveals that 55% of Black adults have high blood pressure. Similarly, the NIH points out that the higher incidence of hypertension in this demographic is tied to increased risks of stroke, end-stage renal disease, and congestive heart failure.

Experts believe these health benefits are primarily attributed to flavanols — bioactive compounds naturally present in plants that stimulate the production of nitric oxide. This, in turn, relaxes and widens blood vessels, helping to lower blood pressure. Among these flavanols, epicatechins have drawn particular attention from researchers for their potent antioxidant properties.

Although evidence supporting dark chocolate’s positive effects on health continues to grow, the researchers involved in the study advise interpreting their findings cautiously. Participants who showed favorable outcomes from consuming dark chocolate may have already practiced other healthy habits that reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Ultimately, portion control is crucial — the individuals in the study consumed approximately one ounce per day.