10 easy ways to declutter and make room for joy this holiday season

The holidays are upon us and although they’re meant to be a time of joy and cheer, they can often bring stress and overwhelm. The unorganized drawers and random piles here and there that didn’t bother you much before, start to weigh down as the countdown to Christmas draws closer. Taking a little time to declutter now can help create a more peaceful, welcoming space to enjoy the season.

Benefits of decluttering for the holidays

Clutter can lead to stress, frustration and lack of productivity – all things we don’t need during the busy holiday season. Simple physical and mental decluttering offers many benefits and can help you transform your holiday season.

Eliza Cross from Happy Simple Living says, “Clutter can creep in fast during the holiday season. The influx of Christmas cards, toys, decorations and gifts can cause stress if we have more to clean and organize when time is already stretched. By taking simple daily steps to keep clutter at bay, we can enjoy more peace, less stuff to manage and time to enjoy the festivities.”

Areas you can declutter before the holidays

You don’t have to overhaul your entire house to feel a difference. Focusing on a few key areas can greatly impact this holiday season without wasting valuable time. Here are some easy decluttering areas to tackle before the holidays arrive.

Front of the house

If you’re hosting guests for the holidays, you’ll want to do a quick check of the areas people will see first. Your porch and entryway are the perfect places to start. First, ensure the porch is cleared of clutter such as shoes, old decor, dead plants or weathered items like an old welcome mat or furniture. Clear anything that looks worn and is no longer functional.

Ashley from Sweet Pea Lifestyle says, “One of the best ways to declutter your home is to start from your sidewalk, walk into your home like a guest and look around. If you see something you don’t like, change it or move it. Do it right then and there.”

Entryway

The entryway, right after you walk in the door, is another great place to tackle. Remove and store shoes, coats, umbrellas and other items that don’t belong. Do a quick run-through of these items to see if you are still using them. If not, shelters and other charities would be happy to take warm items during the cold season.

Kitchen

The kitchen is usually the busiest and most important room in the house when the holidays come around. Ensure all counters and work surfaces are clear of any unnecessary clutter, and all essential items are close by and ready to use. Consider storing bulky appliances out of sight until needed.

Clearing all of the drawer clutter may seem overwhelming. Instead, do a 15-minute drawer declutter. Set a timer for 15 minutes, then start with the most used kitchen drawers. Wipe out the drawer and get rid of kitchen utensils you never use.

Doing this ensures that the essential tools are organized and easy to access when you need them. You’ll be shocked at how much you can get done in just 15 short minutes.

Fridge and pantry

After you have finished your 15-minute kitchen drawer declutter, don’t leave the kitchen just yet! Take another 15 minutes to clean up the fridge and the pantry. First, discard any expired or unused items. Pay careful attention to old and unused spices and condiment bottles as those can stack up. Clean and wipe out your produce drawer.

Living room or family room

This is an easy area to declutter. Do a quick walk-through of the main living room and move misplaced items to their correct home. Make sure table tops and bookshelves are neat and get rid of any unused items such as old remotes, magazines or other excess clutter.

Guest room

If you’re hosting guests this holiday season, tidy up the guest room and ensure it’s not being used for storage. Consider adding a scented candle or a diffuser to give your guests a warm and cozy welcome.

Paper

Old mail, catalogs art projects and cards can pile up during the holidays. Let go of unneeded paper clutter by tossing or recycling what you don’t need. Think about taking pictures of cute art projects or sentimental cards and storing them on your phone or computer without cluttering your home.

Gift wrapping items and decor

This can easily be done as you prepare to decorate your home and wrap your holiday gifts. Toss old, crumpled bows and paper scraps you’ll never use. This is also a good time to take inventory of your supplies and see if you need to replace or replenish any items. Get rid of broken, unused or unwanted decorations immediately if you come across them.

Decluttering beyond the physical

Getting rid of physical clutter around the house is a huge step in the right direction. However, other types of clutter can also weigh you down and contribute to stress, during the busy holiday season. Consider decluttering these two areas of your life.

Digital declutter

This is something most people don’t think of, but a full inbox can often be one more cause of stress during the holiday season. Go through your inbox and unsubscribe to any newsletters you’re no longer interested in. You can always resubscribe later. Delete or file any messages you don’t need to take action on.

Schedule

This may be the most challenging task of all. Some holiday obligations are necessary and there are also ones that bring you joy. Just remember you don’t have to say yes to every invitation. Also, try to pare down or reschedule non-essential appointments such as dog grooming or dentist appointments – things that can be rescheduled during a less busy time.

Clear the clutter and make room for joy

This holiday season, embrace the joy of decluttering. By tackling these simple tasks, you can create a more peaceful and welcoming space for yourself and your loved ones. Remember, it’s not about perfection but about making room for what truly matters, like connection, celebration and memories.

Casey Rooney is a recipe developer and the creator of Get On My Plate and Get On My Salad Plate, where she shares easy comfort food and salad recipes to help make everyday cooking stress-free. With a focus on familiar flavors and using pantry staples, her recipes are down-to-earth and approachable — perfect for busy home cooks.