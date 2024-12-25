Navigating holiday stress (and political arguments) this Christmas

A recent report from the American Psychological Association (APA) reveals Americans’ political fears are adding to existing holiday pressures, creating the perfect storm of stress for millions this holiday season.

In the report, 68% of Americans say the U.S. presidential election was a significant source of life stress, adding to the already significant reduction of mental well-being for many Americans this time of year.

Winter Blues and Money Worries

Surveys from healthcare service provider Sesame reveal only 2% of Americans feel stress-free, while only 36% report “good” or “very good” mental health during wintertime, compared to above 72% for the other seasons.

Financial concerns are also a huge factor. According to a 2022 LendingTree survey, 30-35% of adults in the United States rack up thousands of dollars of debt during the holidays. And this year, experts project that holiday spending on gifts, decorations, food, and travel will break new records.

The National Retail Federation expects U.S. consumer spending to reach record heights this holiday season, predicting average spending to reach $902 per person. These figures include money spent on gifts, food, decorations, and other seasonal items. This spike is the biggest year-on-year rise in almost 10 years, with an increase per person of $27.

Moreover, NerdWallet‘s 2024 Holiday Travel Report shows that nearly half of all American adults plan to spend around $2,330 on holiday travel, a 20% increase from 2023. The same study shows 74% will be using credit cards this holiday season, while 28% of consumers who used credit cards last holiday still haven’t paid off 2023’s balance.

Reducing Stress During the Holiday Season

Still, there are reasons to feel optimistic. Sesame’s study highlights a noticeable decrease in stress levels compared to last year’s results: anxiety levels fell 16%, depression 13%, and financial stress 15%.

Americans can further reduce stress levels in the following ways:

Plan When Possible

A recent survey into holiday insights and consumer trends found that 32% of Americans started Christmas planning three months early this year.

These savvy celebrators know that planning takes the stress out of the holiday season. With a clear budget drawn up, presents bought ahead of time, the right recipes up your sleeve, and key events flagged in your calendar, you give yourself more control over what’s happening and when.

Less Is More

Focus on a few great recipes and buy meaningful gifts rather than over-the-top presents and meals. Giving fewer yet more heartfelt gifts makes the holiday season all the more special. Focusing on fewer high-quality recipes will not only impress family and friends but will reduce stress and make you more able to enjoy Christmas.

Many Hands Make Light Work

Festive potluck parties are a great way to celebrate in a true festive spirit with less stress. This collaborative effort involves hosting a group of friends, with everyone bringing a festive dish. Nothing beats a shared feast where everyone has contributed.

Be sure to plan and organize who’s bringing which dish to ensure a balance of starters, mains, and desserts. Ask everyone to help with preparation and cleanup.

Get Creative in the Kitchen

One of the best ways to spread a little joy over the holiday season is to try something new. Learning a new festive recipe doesn’t have to be daunting or stressful. Choosing something small and simple — a starter, side dish, dessert, or leftover recipe — can be the perfect way to add a little excitement this Christmas without taking on more than you can manage.

For the perfect Christmas side that balances earthiness and sweetness, try honey roast parsnips. The texturally satisfying dish has a golden crispy outside and tender inside, making it a great addition to a festive main meal.

Saving money is key to reducing stress during the holiday season. One of the best ways to save is to make use of leftovers. If you find yourself with extra Christmas turkey, try your hand at a soothing soup. Add a hint of spice and make a special smoky leftover turkey chowder to warm those winter days.

In the mood for something new? Revive Christmas leftovers with a leftover turkey curry. Add remaining Christmas vegetables, such as parsnips and sprouts, to bulk up the dish.

Take Time for Yourself

Christmas is such a busy time of year, and stress can easily creep in. When planning the season, be sure to factor in time for yourself. Whether it’s a daily slot for regular exercise, a spa trip, or simply an hour to read a good book, taking a break from the hustle and bustle is key for mental health. Self-care is essential when feeling the joy of the holiday season.