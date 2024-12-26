How long is too long for Christmas decorations?

The holiday season sparks lively discussions about traditions and preferences — from pumpkin spice to candy corn and the timing of Christmas decorations. Once the tree is up and the halls are decked, the question becomes how long holiday decorations should stay – is there a perfect timeline, or is it all about personal choice and sentimental value?

For some, clearing the decorations right after New Year’s symbolizes a fresh start. Others follow tradition and keep the festive spirit alive until the Twelfth Night on Jan. 5. Then, some stretch the season further – leaving lights aglow months after the holiday ends – prompting the age-old question: When to take down Christmas decorations?

Christmas decor through the ages

Once central to winter solstice celebrations, evergreen trees symbolized life during the darkest days. By the 16th century, candles were added to represent Christ’s light, and the tradition spread through Europe and America, evolving with tinsel, glass ornaments and electric lights.

Today, Christmas decor reflects diverse styles, from traditional red and green to minimalist or trendy themes like pink Christmas. Whether rustic, glamorous or nature-inspired, modern decorations allow for a personalized festive atmosphere.

Holiday decor: Tradition vs. personal preference

In some families, tradition dictates that all decorations come down on Epiphany, Jan. 6, marking the Twelfth Night when the Wise Men visited baby Jesus. Others prefer not to wait that long, taking down the tree the morning after Christmas and cleaning the house in time for New Year’s Eve festivities.

You might be one of those people who would appreciate a year-round tree if you love Christmas, the holiday candies that come with it and the warm and cozy feeling of having a glowing tree in the corner of your room. The internet is full of year-round Christmas tree decor ideas like a sparkly heart-themed Valentine’s Day tree or a pretty pastel tree to welcome spring.

According to a 2023 poll on Bob Vila, 16% of respondents said they take their Christmas decor down immediately following the holiday. Just over 60% of respondents said they typically leave decorations up until the conclusion of Epiphany – and the remainder – 21% of poll participants – indicated that they enjoy keeping their decorations in place at least until the end of January.

Multiple factors at play

For many, deciding when to take holiday decor down results from several factors. These include whether or not they need to get their closets or garage storage space back in order, the types of decor and if it’s fragile or a family heirloom that requires greater care.

The availability of community recycling and environmental waste disposal can also be a factor for those opting for a real tree over an artificial one. The National Fire Protection Association reports that most Christmas tree fires occur in January, often due to dried-out trees that pose a heightened fire risk. Safety is key if you plan to keep your real tree up for an extended period.

Christmas tree safety

Proper care and precautions can help ensure Christmas tree safety throughout the holiday season. Water your tree daily to keep it from drying out and becoming a fire hazard. Position the tree away from heat sources like radiators or fireplaces, which can accelerate drying and increase risk. Check that all lights are in good condition, avoid any frayed cords or broken bulbs and always turn off the lights before leaving the house or going to bed.

Energy efficiency

Another important consideration is the higher energy bills in keeping Christmas tree lights and outdoor holiday lighting running throughout the day. While there are energy-efficient LED lights on the market, given the additional expenses acquired during the holiday season, keeping electricity bills down during this time can be a priority for some.

Caring for your Christmas decorations

When you finally put your decorations away, making them last will require proper care and storage. Wrap fragile decorations individually in tissue paper or bubble wrap, and store them in sturdy, divided containers to prevent breakage. Wrap string lights around cardboard or a spool to avoid tangling, and check for any damaged bulbs before storage.

Artificial trees should be disassembled and stored in their original box or a tree bag to protect against dust and moisture. Keep all decorations in a cool, dry space, away from extreme temperatures or humidity. Proper storage ensures your decorations stay in great condition for many holiday seasons to come.

When to take Christmas decorations down

Deciding when to take down Christmas decorations is a personal choice shaped by tradition, practicality and lifestyle. Whether you follow a historical timeline like Epiphany, embrace a New Year’s refresh or extend the festive spirit, the key is finding what suits your home and schedule.

Your lifestyle and preferences will dictate the best answer to how long Christmas decorations should stay up, and when it comes down to it, if someone isn’t contributing to the household or paying your energy bill, then their opinion on the topic shouldn’t matter. Do what makes you and your family happy and let the grinches of the world scowl from afar.

Michele Brosius is the creator of Midlife Healthy Living where she expertly combines her love for cooking with budget-conscious nutrition strategies. Through her blog, she encourages women to embrace a healthier lifestyle with simple recipes and wellness tips.