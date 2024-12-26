Will Smith: From rap star to Hollywood icon

As a rapper, actor and producer, Will Smith is a genuine triple threat. From “Jazzy Jeff” to the “French Prince” to “Man in Black,” this Philly native has made a massive impact on American pop culture over the last three decades or so. He’s also one of the few actors with consecutive films grossing $100 million at the box office.

If you love Will Smith, this bio explores his rise from hip-hop artist to TV star to Hollywood leading man. You’ll learn about the challenges he’s overcome and the controversies that shaped his public image.

Key milestones in Will Smith’s career

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Focus” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Will Smith is one of the world’s biggest celebrities. But where did it all start? And how did he transition so successfully from a rapper to a respected actor? Here’s everything you need to know.

Early life and education

Will Smith was born in Philadelphia on September 25, 1968. His birth name is Willard Carroll Smith II.

Will attended Our Lady of Lourdes, a Catholic elementary school, and Overbook High School. In an interview with Gayle King for “CBS Sunday Morning,” he said he started rapping at the age of 12. He would later become the MC of the hip-hop group DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, who released their debut album “Rock the House” in 1987.

Rise to fame: ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

NBC created a sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” around Will, which premiered in September 1990. The show tells the story of a man from Philadelphia whose mother sends him to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins in their Bel-Air mansion.

Running for six seasons, “The Fresh Prince” was a huge commercial and critical hit. HotNewHipHop, which calls the show one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, said:

“The show had a unique concept that resonated with viewers. Moreover, the idea of a young Black man from a working-class background being absorbed into a wealthy, predominantly white environment was exciting. The show explored the cultural differences and class divides between the two worlds and provided a fresh perspective on what ‘success’ meant in America.”

The show is also known for its theme tune, which Will performed. It features the famous lyrics:

“Now, this is a story all about how My life got flipped-turned upside down And I’d like to take a minute Just sit right there I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air.”

Will met his wife, actor and singer Jada Pinkett-Smith, on the set of “The Fresh Prince” in 1994, when she auditioned for the role of his girlfriend. The couple has had three children: Trey, Jaden and Willow.

Will’s marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith has courted controversy over the years and experienced many ups and downs. However, he once said:

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

Breakthrough film roles

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Will’s first major movie role was “Six Degrees of Separation” in 1993. He plays con man David Hampton, who convinced people he was the son of actor Sidney Poitier. Will then starred in the 1995 smash hit action film “Bad Boys” alongside Martin Lawrence, a movie that would go on to make more than $140 million at the box office. These roles proved that Will could transition from the small screen to the big screen.

Some of Will’s biggest movies include:

“Independence Day” (1995)

“Men In Black” (1997)

“Enemy of the State” (1998)

“Wild Wild West” (1999)

“Ali” (2001)

“I, Robot” (2004)

“Hitch” (2005)

“The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006)

“I Am Legend” (2007)

Recent film projects and collaborations

Some of Will’s most recent movies include “King Richard” (2021) and “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (2024), the fourth installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise. He also collaborated on movies behind the scenes, serving as executive producer on the romantic drama “Life in a Year” (2020).

Achievements and accolades

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Will has received awards as a rapper, TV actor and movie actor. Perhaps his crowning achievement is his Best Actor win for “King Richard” at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Awards and nominations

DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince won Grammys for Best Rap Performance (“Parents Just Don’t Understand”) at the 1989 ceremony and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (“Summertime”) at the 1992 ceremony. Will also has two Grammys for his solo music career, scooping Best Solo Rap Performance in both 1998 and 1999 (“Men In Black” and “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It”). He has also won MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and World Music Awards.

When it comes to acting, Will is just as successful. He was nominated for Best Actor in the Television Series Musical or Comedy category at the Golden Globes for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in both 1993 and 1994. As well as his Oscar win, he picked up best actor awards for “King Richard” at the 2022 British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs), Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Box office successes

As a leading actor in 32 movies, Will has grossed a total of nearly $7 billion at the worldwide box office, making him one of the highest-grossing film stars in history.

Will has an astonishing 17 movies to his name that have grossed more than $100 million. These films include:

“Bad Boys” (1995)

“Independence Day” (1996)

“Men In Black” (1997)

“Men In Black 2” (2002)

“I, Robot” (2004)

“Hitch” (2005)

“Bad Boys For Life” (2020)

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (2024)

Will’s biggest movie ever is “Aladdin” (2019). Making more than $1 billion at the box office, it’s one of the most successful films in history.

Contributions to music

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Will Smith performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) – Credit: Photo Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Will has as many fans of his music as his film roles, with singles such as “Men In Black” and “Wild Wild West” still played today.

Discography overview

After recording five studio albums as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, Will released his debut album, “Big Willie Style” in 1998. It remains his biggest album to date, having sold 6 million copies worldwide. In total, Will has released four studio albums and 18 singles.

Notable singles and albums

Here are DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince’s studio albums in chronological order:

“Rock the House” (1987

“He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper” (1988)

“And in This Corner…” (1989)

“Homebase” (1991)

“Code Red” (1993)

The duo’s most successful singles include “Summertime,” which hit No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Boom! Shake the Room,” which was a No.1 hit in the U.K.

Now, here are Will’s solo studio albums in chronological order:

“Big Willie Style” (1997)

“Willennium” (1999)

“Born to Reign” (2002)

“Lost and Found” (2005)

Will’s most successful singles include “Men In Black,” which was a No.1 hit in the U.K., and “Getting Jiggy with It,” which was a U.S. chart-topper. Other notable hits are “Wild Wild West,” “Just the Two of Us,” “Miami,” “Will 2K” and “Switch.”

Will Smith’s public persona

BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 27: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the European premiere of BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE at Zoo Palast on May 27, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Sony Pictures) – Credit: Photo Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

Will’s public persona has evolved over the years from a rapper to a respected Hollywood actor. He also championed various causes throughout his career and discussed his spirituality and values.

Religious beliefs and values

While promoting “King Richard,” Will told DeVon Franklin that faith has always played a role in his life:

“You can’t get where I get if you don’t love the Lord. You don’t get to sit how I sit, move how I move if you don’t love the Lord. You’d be seeing a whole lot of other repercussions.”

Despite being raised Baptist, Will has said he feels a deep connection to Hindu spirituality and Indian astrology.

Political views and advocacy

The Smith family donated money to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Will has also said he might enter politics one day.

During his career, Will has advocated for many causes, including:

Elton John AIDS Foundation

Feeding America

Florida Marlins Community Foundation

LIVESTRONG

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation

Red Cross

Stand Up To Cancer

Will and Jada started the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation in 1996, which has since invested millions of dollars and resources in initiatives that focus on empowerment.

Current and upcoming projects

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Will Smith attends thepPremiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Spies In Disguise” at El Capitan Theatre on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Will has several acting projects in the pipeline. He will also release a new album called “Dance in Your Darkest Moments” and headline France’s Positiv music festival in 2025.

Upcoming films and series

Some of Will’s upcoming movies include “I Am Legend 2,” where he will reprise his role as Robert Neville. The science fiction film is in development, with other cast members still to be announced. Will will also play John Riley in “Fast and Loose” and Nicky Barnes in “The Council.”

Production ventures

Despite co-producing blockbuster films like “The Karate Kid” (2010), which starred his son Jaden, Will hasn’t announced any production projects recently.

Will Smith’s legacy in entertainment

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Will Smith attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184550 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) – Credit: Photo Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Will Smith’s movies and TV shows are famous around the world, with Forbes magazine calling Will the “biggest movie star of the post-9/11 era.” He has made billions of dollars at the box office thanks to several successful franchises and garnered critical claim with his roles in “King Richard” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Will walked onstage and slapped host and comedian Chris Rock in the face after he joked about his wife’s shaved head. The Los Angeles Times says this incident harmed Will’s legacy:

“Will’s actions proved an embarrassment to all involved: Smith, his family, the academy, the audience that cheered him, even the presenters who followed him and tried, awkwardly, to downplay the incident.”

After winning the Best Actor award for “King Richard” that night, Will apologized to the Academy and other nominees. He later issued a formal apology to Chris Rock via Instagram.

Will’s first movie after the “slapping incident” was “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” released in June 2024. The film made more than $400 million worldwide, proving Will is still a bankable star.

“It’s clear that if the movie is good, audiences are very forgiving,” Brian Schultz, CEO and founder of LOOK Cinemas, told Business Insider. “To Will Smith: keep making great movies, and your fans will always come back.”

Learn more about Will Smith and his current projects.

Will Smith FAQs

Does Will Smith have a twin brother?

Will doesn’t have a twin. However, he has two younger twin siblings, Harry and Ellen. They celebrated their 50th birthday in 2021.

When was Will Smith’s last movie?

As of December 2024, Will’s most recent movie was “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth film in the “Bad Boys” franchise. It was the first movie Will made since the “slapping incident” at the 2022 Oscars. Despite the controversy over that event, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office.

How many biological children does Will Smith have?

Will has three biological children: sons Trey and Jaden and daughter Willow. All three have pursued entertainment careers.

Why is Will Smith so famous?

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Will is known around the world for his music, acting and personal relationships. He starred in the NBC sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for six seasons and has since appeared in major Hollywood box-office successes. Will has also had a successful music career, first appearing in the rap duo Jazzy Jeff and the French Prince before releasing solo projects.

What are the most famous Will Smith movies?

Many of Will’s movies have grossed more than $100 million at the box office, including “Bad Boys,” “Independence Day,” “Men In Black” and “Men In Black 2.”