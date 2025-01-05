Colman Domingo explains how fashion makes him feel like ‘a warrior’
Fashion darling and 2025 Golden Globe nominee Colman Domingo talks about his longstanding love of dressing up.
When film, television and fashion lovers turn their eyes to the Golden Globes red carpet this Sunday night, they will no doubt be treated to a serious dose of style from Colman Domingo. The actor, nominated for his second consecutive Golden Globe for Best Actor for his portrayal of real-life playwright-author John “Divine G” Whitfield in “Sing Sing,” is also well known as a fashion darling, regularly wowing fans both on- and offscreen. He has even scored a covetable co-chair slot for the 2025 Met Gala, where the focus will be on Black men’s fashion under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
“The capes! The colors! The drama! I’ve always loved dressing,” Domingo tells W magazine, which features the acclaimed actor as one of its annual “Best Performances” honorees. “I have an Easter Sunday picture of me as a kid: I’m wearing a red, white, and blue jacket with brown trousers and a tie that’s really big. My mom said, ‘Oh, baby, that doesn’t match, and I said, ‘But I like it! It makes me feel good!” the actor recalls, adding: “Which is why I’m not afraid of a little fringe or a ruffle. I need to feel like I’m a warrior in some way. After all, warriors and kings wear capes.”
Domingo doesn’t only like to create drama; like many of us, he also loves to watch it — via reality TV. “I like ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’; they’re always fighting. I recently started watching ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ Everybody there is being fabulous. To a level, they’re acting … And also they’re in full makeup, lashes, and wig at the gym. And it’s completely lit. They’re like, ‘Wait—who’s at the door?’ Let’s see, you have a camera crew inside and one outside. I think you kind of know.
“I do like it when they fight,” he continued. “I think that’s the appeal: It’s, you know what? I guess I’m pretty okay if I don’t have this kind of drama with anybody.”
As for the well-deserved success the veteran actor is experiencing at this stage of life, in addition to being a meme-able beneficiary of the genetic lottery, Domingo is more than enjoying the ride.
“I think it’s an awesome thing that I got success later in my career than earlier. I can handle it now,” he tells W. “I’m 55 years old. I had been a slow burn for 30-something years. I’ve been simmering in the pot … It’s been gradual, and I still know how to not take myself too seriously. That’s very important — I feel like the moment you believe the hype, that’s the problem.
Volume 1 of W magazine’s “Best Performances” hits stands February 11, 2025.