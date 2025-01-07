Jordan Chiles debuts new floor routine set to a Prince medley

Jordan Chiles dazzled crowds while competing in the American Gold Women’s Collegiate Classic.

Kay Wicker
Jan 7, 2025
Jordan Chiles, UCLA Bruins, Jordan Chiles floor routine, Black gymnasts, theGrio.com
Jordan Chiles attends The Wrap's 2024 WrapWomen Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles goes “crazy” in her new floor routine.

The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist gymnast debuted a new lively floor routine on Saturday, Jan 4, while competing at the American Gold Women’s Collegiate Classic. The routine was set to a rocking medley of Prince music that kicked off with “Let’s Go Crazy.”

The crowd did go crazy as Chiles, in a sparkly purple leotard, soared through the air and stuck the landing after an impressive series of back flips. She also peppered her routine with fun air guitars, dance moves, and claps along to the beat of the medley.

Ultimately, UCLA, where Chiles is enrolled for her junior year, finished with a 195.250 at the meet, coming in last place, People magazine reported. But Chiles’ routine has already won with many fans.

One user on X wrote, “loooove the guitar moves, she’s bringing back artistry to gymnastics as she SHOULDDD.”

“Prince would be so very proud of this routine,” another user on X added.

Another X user said, “That was incredible and super fun to watch!!”

Chiles competed in three events for the Bruins at the opener including the floor, vault and bars, People reported. According to Forbes, the college junior was the only gymnast from the UCLA Bruins to score two 9.900s, which she earned on bars and vault.

In addition to her new floor routine, Chiles also debuted a complex tucked vault, scoring a 9.90 on Saturday, earning herself a title in that category.

Chiles returned to the mat with the UCLA Bruins after a triumphant summer competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she contributed to Team USA women’s gymnastics team taking home a gold medal. After controversy arose surrounding a bronze medal Chiles won which was contested and ultimately striped from her, she vowed to return to UCLA to compete with the Bruins.

Saturday’s meet was also a reunion for Chiles and her Olympic teammate Jade Carey, who competes for Oregon State. Carey, 24, competed alongside Chiles, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera in Paris last July, ultimately winning gold in the women’s gymnastics team final.

In 2025, Chiles is also gearing up for the release of her memoir, “I’m That Girl” (Harper Collins), slated for release in March.

