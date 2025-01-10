Black and Hispanic student enrollment in medical schools plummeted last year, according to a new report

Black physicians, who make up roughly 5.7% of the medical field, may become even rarer.

According to a new report published on Thursday by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC ), enrollment in medical schools for Black and Hispanic students plummeted last year.

The report’s data shows that Black enrollees dropped by 11.6% while Hispanic enrollees fell by 10.8%. Even more troubling, the report found that the number of American Indians or Alaska Natives fell by 22.1%. Meanwhile, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders fell by 4.3%.

The number of white students remained roughly the same, while the number of Asian enrollees increased by 8.4%, and the number of those who stated “other” also grew.

The data analyzed in the report represents the first medical school class since the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in June 2023 and reflects broader concerns about the fate of underrepresented communities in medicine. This data also arrives as colleges and universities throughout the country have begun to reveal the impact of the court’s decision on admissions.

In addition to affirmative action, the economy has also greatly influenced many people’s decisions to forgo school or pursue advanced degrees. Last year, according to the data, the total number of those applying to medical school declined by 1.2%, the lowest since 2017-18.

However, the report did find at least one encouraging trend. While the number of Black matriculants declined, the number of Black students applying increased by 2.8%.

“We are encouraged by the increase in first-time applicants to medical school,” David Skorton, AAMC president and CEO said in a statement.

He explained that the AAMC and its member medical schools remain committed to continuing their efforts to increase the number of physicians in the medical field who come from a “range of backgrounds and experiences.”

He continued, “Evidence shows that a more varied workforce can improve access to health care and the health of our communities.”

Speaking to Stat about the data, Norma Poll-Hunter, director of equity, diversity, and inclusion for the AAMC, noted how this could have ramifications for the entire medical community. She said doctors from underrepresented communities tend to be more willing to work with patients on Medicare and Medicaid and underserved communities, including rural white areas.

She said, “It’s critical for everyone to understand this is not about racial preferences. This is about the nation’s health.”