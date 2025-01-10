Everybody’s favorite uncle, Snoop Dogg, to host the NFL Honors in New Orleans during the lead up to Super Bowl Sunday

Snoop Dogg, the rapper-turned-entertainer-turned-Uncle-to-all has been tapped by the NFL to host their NFL Honors program on Thursday, February 6, during the week leading into the Super Bowl. The 2025 Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 9, at New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome, and the two teams vying for the NFL title have yet to be determined.

The NFL Honors special, to be held at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, is an annual event where several of the NFL’s prestigious awards are handed out. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and the 2024 Pro Bowl class will be announced along with several awards from the Associated Press like the “Comeback Player of the Year” and the AP’s “Most Valuable Player Award.”

Snoop is no stranger to hosting or the awards stage, so this red carpet event should be no different. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop charmed audiences with his constant championing of the USA’s competitors and was even a torch bearer for the opening ceremony. At one point, he even dressed up in equestrian gear, which was new, but a complete joy for anybody familiar with the rap legend’s musical catalog. Snoop similarly has hosted any number of television shows and podcasts.

In essence, Snoop is everywhere all of the time doing all of the things and being charming along the way.

If we’ve learned anything from the Snoop Dogg experience over the years, it’s that his time on stage hosting will be fun for all in attendance. Who knows, he might even perform a little something something. I guess we’ll all just have to wait and see what The Doggfather has in store.

The NFL Honors program, hosted by Snoop Dogg, can be seen live on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 9pm on Fox and the NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).