Deion Sanders continues to show support for Travis Hunter in the midst of the constant scrutiny of his relationship: ‘Don’t stop’

Travis Hunter, the Heisman-winning former two-way payer for Coach Deion Sanders’ University of Colorado Buffalos, has been in the news lately more for his relationship with fiancée Leanna Lenee than his on-field prowess. It seems like the entire world has weighed in, largely telling Hunter that he needs to either be careful or move on from his fiancée altogether.

One person who has been supportive of the player and his fiancée is Hunter’s former coach, Deion Sanders. On a recent appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Coach Sanders was asked what his advice is to young Hunter, who is going through it right now.

“Don’t stop.”

#DeionSanders shares what advice he gave to #TravisHunter after he decided to deactivate his social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/GQGpOrJ7O7 — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) January 10, 2025

“What the enemy wants you to do is stop,” Sanders continued. He also pointed out that he hates that Hunter deactivated his social media accounts since Hunter is poised to make a lot of money from endorsements; a lot of his ability to promote himself and get sponsored would come from his hefty social media presence. Hunter has since reactivated his social media accounts.

“Keep on moving. Don’t let the enemy get you where you’re still and you’re having a pity party for yourself … we can’t deactivate, we gotta activate right now!”

One thing is for sure, Coach Sanders is in Hunter’s corner, and that, along with his family, might be all the support he needs.

