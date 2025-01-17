Ben Crump files first wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of LA wildfire victims’ family

High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump is stepping up to advocate for the family of Evelyn McClendon, one of 17 victims who died in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in the Altadena area.

“Homes can be rebuilt but the loss of a cherished family member is a tragic consequence that no family should have to endure. The tragic loss of Evelyn McClendon, coupled with the destruction of the family’s homes, underscores the devastating human cost of these wildfires,” Crump said in a statement.

Attorney Crump is suing Southern California Edison (SCE), a utility company, alleging that their failure to turn off utilities and clear up vegetation prior to heavy winds worsened the situation on the ground with the wildfires.

“Southern California Edison had a duty to act responsibly by shutting off utilities during high-risk conditions, but they failed to do so. This lawsuit is about more than one family — it’s about fighting for the Altadena community to ensure they are not overlooked and receive the justice and resources they need to rebuild their homes and lives.”

Evelyn McClendon was 59 years old and a longtime Altadena resident. Her mother and brother all lived on the same block, and her brother tragically recalls yelling to her to get in a car and drive away while he focused on saving their 84-year-old mother from the flames. Crump has filed the lawsuit officially in McClendon’s mother’s name.

Altadena is a historically Black neighborhood that managed to escape the history of redlining that prevented many Black Americans from becoming homeowners. With 18% of Altadena’s population being Black and a higher-than-average homeownership rate, the wildfires have demolished generations of hard work and memories.

“My dad, my grandmother, and my aunt all lost their houses in Altadena because of the fires in the LA county,” wrote Jamire Calvin, the nephew of Evelyn McClendon, in a GoFundMe post. “We lived on the same street in Altadena and we lost everything we had, memories, clothes, etc.”

For McClendon’s family, her life can’t ever be replaced.

“We don’t take it lightly, this responsibility of making sure that this Black angel, Evelyn McClendon, gets full justice and accountability,” Attorney Crump said in a recent press event. “We don’t want anybody to marginalize her. We don’t want anybody to shortchange her.”