Jonathan Owens says wife Simone Biles is the ‘better athlete’ in the marriage

Simone Biles isn’t just Sports Illustrated’s pick for sportsperson of the year. According to her husband Jonathan Owens, she’s the better athlete in the marriage.

The NFL player revealed he thinks his wife is the better athlete while on the red carpet for Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year award, which was held in Las Vegas last week.

While being asked a series of rapid-fire questions the 29-year-old Chicago Bears safety pointed to the 27-year-old Olympian gymnast when asked who was the better athlete.

“I’m not doing no backflips. Nah,” he said jokingly as the couple laughed.

However, when it comes to which one is the better cheerleader, Biles admitted her husband, who negotiated to be able to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in his contract with the Bears, takes the cake.

“Jonathan, he knows more, and he really pays attention,” she said referring to the way he pays attention to her sport, adding that she often loses track of his football games after the first half of the game.

“She’ll hear everybody else yelling, and she’ll be like, ‘What happened,’” Owens teased while pantomiming his wife’s confusion.

“But you know, it’s the thought that counts, I love it,” he said.

The sweet, tongue-in-cheek moment arrives two years after the couple found themselves at the center of controversy following Owens’s comments about their relationship.

At the time, Owens cheekily referred to himself as “the catch” in the relationship while the pair were on the “Pivot” podcast and admitted he didn’t know who she was before their first date in 2020. Instantly, online, backlash formed against him, with many defending his four-time, multi-gold-winning Olympian wife.

However, Biles cleared the air during an appearance on the “Call Your Daddy” podcast.

“He never said I wasn’t a catch,” Biles clarified. “He said he was a catch because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.’”

Biles and Owens, who started dating after meeting on the dating app Raya in 2020, were married in a destination wedding in Cabo, San Lucas, in April 2023.