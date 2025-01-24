What to watch: movies and shows to watch this weekend (January 24-26)

Editor’s note: This post originally appeared on PopViewers.

Looking for something to watch? This weekend offers a great mix of new releases in theaters and streaming options, plus an exciting opportunity to catch up on the films nominated for this year’s Academy Awards. With the nominations just announced, it’s the perfect time to watch some of the most buzzed-about films, many of which are already available for streaming or showing in theaters. Whether you’re in the mood for a big blockbuster or a smaller, critically acclaimed gem, there’s something for every taste, and now you can check out what the Academy recognizes as the best of the year.

Movies to watch:

1. “Flight Risk” (in theaters)

“Flight Risk” is a 2025 action thriller directed by Mel Gibson, starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. The film follows a U.S. Marshal escorting a government witness through the Alaskan wilderness, only to discover that the pilot transporting them is a hitman sent to kill the informant. After a violent confrontation, the trio must work together to survive as they learn others are also trying to eliminate them. Released by Lionsgate on January 24, 2025, the movie promises a tense, high-stakes adventure.

2. “The Brutalist” (in theaters)

“The Brutalist”, a 2024 epic period drama directed by Brady Corbet, tells the story of a Hungarian-born Jewish Holocaust survivor (Adrien Brody) who struggles to achieve the American Dream until a wealthy client changes his life. The film, which also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where Corbet won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The movie has a long watch time of just over 3.5 hours with a 15-minute intermission.

“The Brutalist” has earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and acting nods for Brody, Jones, and Pearce. Additionally, “The Brutalist” took home three Golden Globe awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. “The Brutalist” is in theaters now.

(A24)

3. “Nickel Boys” (in theaters)

“Nickel Boys“, a 2024 historical drama based on Colson Whitehead’s novel, follows two Black boys, Elwood and Turner, sent to a brutal reform school in 1960s Florida. Directed by RaMell Ross and starring Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson, the film explores the horrors of the Dozier School for Boys. Premiering at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2024, “Nickel Boys” received critical acclaim, earning five nominations at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture. It was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards, and Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes.

(Amazon MGM Studios)

4. “Emilia Pérez” (on Netflix)

“Emilia Pérez”, a 2024 Spanish-language French musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard, follows a Mexican cartel leader who enlists a lawyer to help her disappear by transitioning into a woman. The film, starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, winning the Jury Prize and Best Actress for its female ensemble.

The film made history at the 97th Academy Awards with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, and earned 10 Golden Globe nominations, winning four, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Notably, Gascón became the first openly trans woman nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes and Oscars. “Emilia Pérez” also earned a spot on the American Film Institute’s top 10 films of 2024 list.

(Netflix)

Shows to watch:

1. “Harlem” (Prime Video)

The buzz is real—”Harlem” is what to watch; gearing up for its grand finale with Season 3, dropping January 23rd on Prime Video. After a hit run since 2021, the show wraps up the journey of four fabulous Black women navigating life, love, and careers in New York City. From laughs and drama to real moments of Black womanhood, “Harlem” has been a refreshing take on friendship and growth. Season 3 promises even more glow-ups, career moves, relationship drama, and plot twists, with creator Tracy Oliver calling it the “best season yet.” These women—played by Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson—have become like real-life friends, and saying goodbye is going to be tough. “Harlem” Season 3 is streaming on Prime Video.

(Prime Video)

2. “The Night Agent” (Netflix)

“The Night Agent” is back with a thrilling new chapter! After a successful first season in 2023, the action-packed series returns for its highly anticipated second season on January 23, 2025. Created by Shawn Ryan and based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, it follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, as he unravels a conspiracy involving a mole at the highest levels of the U.S. government. Season 2 picks up where the suspense left off, with Peter working to protect tech CEO Rose Larkin while racing against time to expose the traitor within. After a record-breaking debut and quick renewal, “The Night Agent” has already been greenlit for a third season, making it a must-watch for action-thriller fans.

(Netflix)

3. “Watson” (CBS/Paramount+)

“Watson,” starring Morris Chestnut, is an exciting new medical drama with a detective twist, set to premiere on CBS on January 26, 2025. Created by Craig Sweeny, the series centers around Dr. John Watson, the iconic character from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories. Set a year after Sherlock’s apparent death at the hands of Moriarty, “Watson” opens the “Holmes Clinic” in Pittsburgh, where he treats patients with unusual and mysterious conditions. But when clues suggest that Moriarty might still be alive, “Watson” must confront his past and dive back into a world of intrigue and danger. While it’s not directly connected to “Elementary”, it brings a fresh take on the classic Holmes universe. “Watson” premieres on Sunday on CBS.

(CBS)

As the weekend approaches, there’s no shortage of great content to dive into. Whether you’re in the mood for heart-pounding action, thought-provoking drama, or something lighthearted to unwind with, this weekend’s lineup has something for everyone. So grab your snacks, cozy up, and enjoy a few hours of screen time — you’ve earned it. Happy watching!