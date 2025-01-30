Ava DuVernay opens up about why she never got married or had kids

Award-winning filmmaker, director, and writer Ava DuVernay sat down with Malcolm Gladwell and Kenya Barris for an episode of their new interview series on Audible, “The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell.” The series features interviews with a diverse group of personalities from WNBA legend Su Bird to the current governor of the state of Maryland, Wes Moore. DuVernay appears in the series’ sixth episode.

In an exclusive audio clip of the interview provided to “People,” DuVernay shared some insight into the relationship choices she’s made, chiefly, why she never married nor had any children. Barrow asked DuVernay if she would make any different choices in terms of family if she were to start her career over again, and DuVernay shared her perspective of how she viewed herself in the role of mother or wife.

“I am the oldest of five. I’ve have had a lot of small children in my life for a long time, so I never felt like I wanted to have kids,” she continued. “My family, my mom, would always say, for a little while before she realized I was serious, ‘You’ll change your mind.’ I don’t feel like I would be a good mother for a child. I don’t want to do that and I think in the most ideal scenario, you should want to do that. I just don’t want to.”

DuVernay shared that she’s shared many beautiful relationships over the course of her life but she believes that being married would require her to behave in a traditional way, something that is of no interest to her, considering her vocation and the way she likes to live her life.

“And me being gone so often and me being on top of a mountain in New Zealand shooting with a helicopter — these are not traditional things for a woman.”

The full episode and series are currently available to be streamed on Audible.