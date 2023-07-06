Michael Jordan’s son says fam is all good with him dating Larsa Pippen

The couple recently launched a podcast that focuses on their relationship.

Marcus Jordan denies that his father, Michael Jordan, disapproves of his relationship with Larsa Pippen, People reports.

“We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great,” Jordan, 32, said to Entertainment Tonight in a joint interview with Pippen.

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 – Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023, in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

A TMZ photographer asked the NBA icon about his son’s relationship with the ex-wife of his former rival, Scottie Pippen, as he was leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris on Sunday. Surprisingly, the former Chicago Bulls star said “No!” But Jordan told ET that this is not the case.

“I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating,” he shared.

Jordan said many people close to him had “an opinion” early on in his relationship with the “Real Housewives of Miami” star.

“I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays,” he explained to ET.

He added, “And so, I think that went well and so far, so good.”

As People reports, when ET’s Brice Sander asked if he received the “Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa,” Jordan answered, “Yeah, oh yeah.”

Pippen appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” in March and unpacked her relationship with Jordan and their age gap.

“I feel like we’re in a great place,” she said, The New York Post reports. “We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together.”

When asked how his parents feel about their blossoming love, Pippen said, “I don’t really want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy. Our whole family is fine.”

The couple recently launched their podcast called “Separation Anxiety” which focuses on their relationship. According to The Post, Jordan and Pippen met four years ago at a party in Los Angeles. They allegedly dated for months before announcing their relationship on Instagram in January.

