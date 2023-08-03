Larsa Pippen says she hasn’t hung out with Michael Jordan since she started dating his son

The Bravo star began dating Marcus Jordan in 2022 and has faced heavy criticism due to their 16-year age gap.

Larsa Pippen says she and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, don’t hang out with his NBA star father, Michael Jordan, People reports.

“I’ve only hung out with his mom,” Pippen, 49, said about Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Jordan, during an appearance on Whine Down with Jana Kramer. She also noted that the Jordan family is “very private.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

The Bravo star began dating Marcus Jordan, 32, in September 2022, and has faced heavy criticism due to their 16-year age gap. She was married to Scottie Pippen for more than 20 years before their divorce was finalized in 2021. The ex-couple shares four children: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

As People reported in July, Marcus Jordan denied that his father disapproves of his relationship with the ex-wife of his former NBA rival. Scottie Pippen and MJ were teammates on the Chicago Bulls from 1987 to 1998, winning six championships together. A TMZ photographer recently caught up with Michael Jordan in Paris and asked if he approved of his son’s romance with Larsa Pippen. Surprisingly, the former Bulls star said, “No!” But his son told ET that this is not the case, theGrio reported.

“I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating,” Marcus Jordan told Entertainment Tonight.

“We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great,” he shared.

Larsa Pippen previously told People that she and Marcus Jordan met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019 and developed “a great foundation as friends” before taking their friendship to the next level.

While appearing on Whine Down with Jana Kramer, she said her boyfriend’s family was “very skeptical” about him being on her hit Bravo series “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The fact that Marcus Jordan’s family has such close ties to her ex-husband makes this situation unique, Larsa Pippen acknowledged on the podcast.

“I feel like it’s probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand it’s different for them,” she said, People reports.

The OnlyFans model told Kramer that her previous marriage to Scottie Pippen has no bearing on her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

“We have our own relationship, we have our own day-to-day lives, and it doesn’t really involve anyone else other than us and my kids,” she said.

