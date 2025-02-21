From auntie to mommy, Meagan Good’s relatable reflection on Motherhood

Every woman’s journey to motherhood is different. While some women’s eyes light up at the thought of being called “mommy,” for others, the idea of getting pregnant can feel overwhelming—or even terrifying. Recently, Meagan Good opened up about how she used to be one of those women.

In an interview with Scott Evans, Good revealed that it took her years to reach the point where she was ready to be a mom. So much so that when her sister, La’Myia Good-Bellinger, told her she was pregnant with her first child, the “Harlem” star admitted that her reaction wasn’t the best. Re-enacting the conversation that she had with her then 35-year-old sister, the actress recalls her 33-year-old self saying, “Wow…you’re pregnant…why?”

“Initially, I was like, ‘wait, what?’ because that’s such a huge commitment. I mean, your whole life’s going to change it’s never going to be the same…like you’re really going to be an adult,’” Good continued, remembering her conversation with her sister at the time.

Her reaction, though not the typical response to a pregnancy announcement, is hilariously relatable. The idea of motherhood can be intimidating, bringing on drastic changes—from physical transformations to healthcare challenges, mental health adjustments, and an entirely new lifestyle. The thought of navigating all of that can be daunting.

For Good, the hesitation came from a fear of losing her freedom.

“I think there was a fear that life would turn into Groundhog’s Day, and as much as I like to travel and as much as I like to just like jump around and be free and do my own thing,” she said, explaining how her yearning for freedom is compacted by being a child actor and being told what to do for so long. “Then when you finally get your freedom, by then you’re almost an adult by [which] comes with all these adult things, and so [when it came to] making some of those adult decisions for me, I was like, ‘let me just wait because I just got a chance to actually be a child and an adult.’”

Good’s perspective on motherhood began to change even before she met her fiancé, actor Jonathan Majors, but their relationship solidified her readiness.

“I’m ready right now because I have so much fun with him and because I know that it’s not going to become Groundhogs Day,” she said. “I know that me and him are going to be backpacking over here [or]…over here producing in this movie that I might be directing and he might be producing, or he might be starring in, and our kids are going to be with us in Africa, [or] wherever it is. I just know that even if we’re not moving around a lot…I really, really love the way that we do life [together].”

Now excited to transition from “auntie” to “mommy,” Good envisions a future where she’s married, raising two children (her seemingly non-negotiable limit), traveling the world, and continuing to make meaningful contributions to the entertainment industry.

“I want women in their mid to late 40s to know that just because we get older doesn’t mean that we can’t do all the things and we should if we want to and [should] be completely empowered in that. And also not try to be 20 or 30, be exactly who we are in that space.”