Meagan Good talks about relationship with Jonathan Majors: ‘I’m in love…I’m healing’

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are going strong.

According to People, the couple attended the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend, where Good gushed about how she’s doing amid a “crazy time” in her personal and professional life.

“I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what’s next,” said Good. “Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attended the NAACP Awards on Friday in Los Angeles. She said she’s “the happiest I’ve been in a long time.” (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The actress referenced Amazon Prime’s “Harlem,” which will debut its third season this year, describing it as a show “that I love, with people that I love.”

Good also stars in Tyler Perry’s forthcoming Amazon film “Divorce in the Black,” portraying a banker devastated when her husband – played by Cory Hardrict – decides to abandon their marriage.

“It is like a crazy time in general,” she said. “I just have peace in my heart and I have joy in my heart, and I love myself and the skin that I’m in and the season that I’m in and the growth that’s happening.”

Good’s relationship with Majors comes after she and her husband, DeVon Franklin, separated in December 2021 after nine years of marriage.

The couple’s attendance on Saturday marked their first big awards show appearance together since a jury found Majors guilty of assault in a domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, People reported.

In December, the ousted Marvel star was convicted of second-degree harassment, misdemeanor assault in the third degree, and recklessly causing physical injury in the case, which was brought after a dispute involving Jabbari in New York City in March 2023.

While speaking on the red carpet, Good discussed her self-care routines and mental health as she addressed the rumors about her and Majors’ relationship amid his legal troubles, saying she remains focused on God through it all.

“I keep my eyes on God, you know, that’s the focus,” she said, People reported. “And I stay true to myself and I stay authentic. I know what I know that I know. And in time, everything else just catches up with what you know, if you’re true to yourself and you’re authentic.”

