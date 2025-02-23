Joy Reid’s ‘The ReidOut’ canceled at MSNBC amid a dramatic overhaul by network’s new president

After nearly five years, Joy Reid’s evening news program on MSNBC is coming to a close next week.

The 56-year-old progressive political commentator’s program “The ReidOut” has been canceled at MSNBC amid a dramatic overhaul launched by the network’s new president, Rebecca Kutler, sources familiar with the situation told the New York Times.

Her show, which held the 7 p.m. primetime slot, will be replaced by a new panel show featuring co-hosts Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend, Deadline reported.

Debuting on the air in July 2020, “The ReidOut” marked MSNBC’s first primetime show anchored by a Black woman. During its nearly five-year run, the show delivered bitting and witty commentary as Reid dived deep into some of the biggest headlines in news and politics, amplifying underrepresented voices with her platform. Reid has also become known as a vocal critic of Trump and his administration.

The final episodes will air next week.

Kutler’s decision to give “The ReidOut” comes after former MSNBC president Rashida Jones stepped down from her position after serving in the role for four years. Jones said she would “pursue new opportunities.”

MSNBC, which politically leans left, is expected to see more changes as TV networks struggle to keep up with ratings in an ever-changing media landscape, particularly in a new era where President Donald Trump has returned to power. Comcast, which owns MSNBC, will soon spin off the network and others under its portfolio and instead focus on NBC and Bravo. Meanwhile, Fox News, a right-wing news network, has seen steadily strong ratings.