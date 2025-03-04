Honoring Her Story: Black women shaping history and our future

The stretch between February and March always carries an extra layer of magic as we transition from celebrating Black History Month to honoring Women’s History Month—two back-to-back affirmations of Black women’s power, resilience, and brilliance. Though society may try to overlook our impact, history tells a different story. From politics to fashion, the arts to business, Black women have been the architects of change, laying the foundation for future generations to blossom.

Take Jasmine Crockett, for example. The Texas congresswoman is shaking up politics with her unwavering commitment to justice, proving that Black women not only deserve a seat at the table but also that we build the table itself. She stands on the shoulders of political pioneers like Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, whose fearless leadership opened doors that were never meant to be closed again.

In the fashion world, Black women have always dictated style, whether the world acknowledged it or not. Ann Lowe, the designer behind Jacqueline Kennedy’s iconic wedding dress, never received the credit she deserved in her time. But today, Black designers like Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa and Aurora James are carving out space that refuses to be ignored. They’re redefining the parameters of luxury, ensuring that Black creativity is not just included in the conversation but also leading them.

Similarly, Black women’s legacy in the arts runs deep. From Maya Angelou‘s poetic brilliance to contemporary artists like Bisa Butler’s visual storytelling, Black women have always used their voices to shift narratives and demand recognition. Their work, even when governments try to ban it, continues to inspire new generations, proving that representation isn’t just about being seen—it’s about being heard, felt, and remembered.

Black women in business are no different. Madam C.J. Walker built an empire when society told her she shouldn’t, and today, women like Issa Rae, Imani Ellis, founder of CultureCon, and Olamide Olowe, founder of Topicals, are walking that same fearless path, building brands that are more than just products and experiences but testaments to the power of ownership, cultural knowledge, and legacy.

The beauty of our history is that it never stops informing our future. Each door we kick down, each ceiling we shatter, each space we reclaim—it’s all a continuation of the work our foremothers started. And no matter how often the world tries to downplay our contributions, we will always find ways to remind them: We have been here. We are here. And we’re just getting started.So, if you ever need a reminder of your magic, look around. Look at the legacies being built, the industries being transformed, and the futures being secured. Black women don’t just make history—we are history in motion. And that, in itself, is worth celebrating every single day.