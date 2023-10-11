Watch: CEO and founder of CultureCon, Imani Ellis, on what it takes to thrive as a creative

Imani Ellis is the chief executive officer and founder of CultureCon and The Creative Collective NYC.

Loading the player...

Imani Ellis is the CEO and founder of The Creative Collective NYC (a community for Black + brown creatives & creators) and CultureCon (a creative homecoming for Black and brown creatives and young professionals).

CEO and founder, CultureCon and The Creative Collective, Imani Ellis speaks onstage at CultureCon NY 2023 on Oct. 7, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, theGrio caught up with Ellis at CultureCon NY ’23 to discuss what it takes to thrive as a creative, unlocking your creative genius and more.

Check out the video above for the full conversation!

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!