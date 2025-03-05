Louis Vuitton taps Pat McGrath to spearhead its beauty debut

When we talk about icons in the beauty industry, Dame Pat McGrath is in a league of her own. And now, the legendary makeup artist is making history once again. Louis Vuitton has officially entered the beauty space, and in a move that feels both groundbreaking and inevitable, the luxury house has tapped McGrath as the Creative Director of La Beauté Louis Vuitton. Simply put: This is a game-changing moment for beauty.

“Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton,” McGrath shared in a press release, per Good Morning America. “The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

McGrath, the undisputed queen of backstage beauty, has spent decades crafting trend-setting looks for Louis Vuitton’s runway. Now, she’s taking her artistry beyond the catwalk and into the brand’s first-ever beauty line, ensuring the same level of craftsmanship, innovation, and boundary-pushing creativity we’ve come to expect from her.

“La Beauté Louis Vuitton is the absolute highest level of craftsmanship,” McGrath told British Vogue. “With product development, I have always been obsessed with the smallest of details and the perfection needed in product texture… the precise application methods, just the right amount of pigment pay-off, and how products should make you feel.

She continued: “Pushing boundaries in formula innovation and sensory exploration is part of my own brand’s DNA. It can really lead to groundbreaking results, and this new venture is no different.”

For Louis Vuitton, venturing into cosmetics feels like a natural next step. “La Beauté Louis Vuitton is a natural business evolution, driven by our meticulous attention to quality, formula, and innovation,” Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari explained. “Through this new universe, we have the opportunity to further accompany clients in their everyday lives with purpose and pleasure while continuing to celebrate our creativity and heritage.”

McGrath’s impact on the beauty industry is immeasurable. From creating mesmerizing red carpet looks to redefining luxury makeup with her eponymous brand Pat McGrath Labs, her visionary touch has consistently raised the bar. Now, she’s bringing that magic to Louis Vuitton’s beauty line, which is set to debut with 55 lipsticks, 10 tinted lip balms, and an undisclosed number of eyeshadows. And because Louis Vuitton is synonymous with luxury, the collection will also include a range of small leather goods designed to house the beauty products, including mini trunks and lipstick cases.

“Prepare to be wowed,” McGrath teased. “This is… an artisanal approach to makeup that combines the heritage and legacy of the fashion house with the best innovation that the French product labs have to offer. It’s meaningful, and it’s timeless, with each and every product being treated like an object of desire.”

With Pharrell Williams leading Louis Vuitton Menswear and now Pat McGrath spearheading its beauty initiative, it’s clear the luxury fashion house appreciates Black creativity.