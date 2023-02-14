Pharrell Williams to succeed Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton Menswear

The award-winning artist, producer, and entrepreneur joins the luxury fashion house as its new creative director of menswear

Amid New York Fashion Week and nearly 15 months after the death of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has announced a new creative director of its menswear collections, calling on award-winning artist and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams.

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, in the brand’s social media release. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

The multi-industry mogul will be the second Black man to fill the men’s creative director position. Before his untimely death, Virgil Abloh, who previously occupied the role, made history as the first Black American to serve as head designer for a European luxury house. Since his passing, the industry has been anticipating who would fill the brand’s high-profile vacancy.

According to the brand, this move cements Louis Vuitton’s status as a “Cultural Maison” in the fashion world. Similarly, it is Beccari’s first major decision as CEO since joining Louis Vuitton earlier this month.

Described by the brand as a “visionary” who “breaks boundaries,” Williams is no stranger to fashion. In fact, the style and music mogul leads numerous business ventures, including his skincare brand Humanrace, and streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream, Human Made, G-Star Raw Denim, and more. Beyond streetwear, Williams has consistently been tied to the luxury fashion world, most notably through his long-standing relationship with Chanel and the late Karl Lagerfeld, and as an occasional runway presence and a front-row fixture at countless fashion shows, including Off-White’s final presentation of Abloh’s designs last year during Paris Fashion Week.

Williams’ appointment is immediate, and his first collection for Louis Vuitton is set to debut next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

