Baton Rouge police arrest one, pursue two more suspects in hazing death of Southern University student

After making one arrest so far, two more suspects are expected to face charges in connection with the death of Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old Southern University student who died last week after participating in an alleged fraternity hazing ritual.

During a press conference held on Friday, Baton Rouge police confirmed they have arrested and charged 23-year-old Southern University graduate and Omega Psi Phi fraternity member Caleb McCray in connection with Wilson’s death. McCray, who has been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter, turned himself in to the authorities late Thursday evening. Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr. said the additional two suspects were expected to turn themselves in later Friday.

“Additional warrants can’t be ruled out,” Morse said, adding that the situation remains an “active, ongoing” investigation by his department, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, and Southern University.

For now, Morse said McCray has been charged with manslaughter because there was no specific intent to kill, but death occurred as a result of another felony, criminal hazing.

The chief said there have been interviews with over a dozen individuals in connection with Wilson’s death.

Wilson was pronounced dead on Thursday, February 27, after he was brought to a local hospital by friends. The junior mechanical engineering student was pledging Omega Psi Phi fraternity and had participated in an unsanctioned, off-campus hazing ritual.

Initially, authorities said Friday they were told Wilson had collapsed during a basketball game in a park. After sources revealed the first story was fabricated, it is now alleged that Wilson was punched in the chest during a ritual in a warehouse when he collapsed and started seizing.

Chief Morse said no attempts to call 911 were made by anyone at the time. He did not give updates on whether those who fabricated initial reports about Wilson’s death will be charged.

Through a statement provided by his attorney, McCray maintains his innocence.

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the Wilson family. The loss of such a bright light is an immeasurable tragedy, and our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Caleb Wilson,” the statement began. “The charges brought against Mr. Caleb McCray are serious, and we acknowledge the gravity of this matter. However, it is essential to remember that an accusation is not proof of guilt. At this time, I have not been presented with any evidence to support such serious accusations. I maintain my client’s innocence and urge the public to withhold rushing to judgment until all the evidence is heard.”