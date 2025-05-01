Kendrick Lamar leads with 10 nominations for  2025 American Music Awards nominations

The nominations for this year’s American Music Awards are out, and Kendrick Lamar is leading the way with the most nominations across categories. Nominated for “Artist of the Year”, “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” and more, Lamar earned 10 nominations in eight different categories, most notably for his explosive diss track, “Not Like Us,” and his album “GNX.”

With three AMA wins already under his belt, Billboard reports that the Compton rapper could tie with music legends Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards won in a year if he wins in all eight categories.

However, Lamar is not the only Black artist leading this year’s nominations. Shaboozey follows with seven nominations and SZA (currently on tour with Lamar on their “Grand National Tour”) with six. Other notable Black artists like Doechii, GloRilla, Tyler the Creator, Usher, and more received nominations.

Meanwhile, Shaboozey’s “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,” and Beyoncé’s “Cowboys Carter” are both nominated for the “Favorite Country Album” category, highlighting a small step forward in diversifying the genre. Having each broken records in the country category this past year, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singers are respectively in the running for favorite female and male country artist.

The 2025 AMAs are set to take place live from Las Vegas on May 26. Airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, the award show will also be available to watch via streamer, Paramount+.