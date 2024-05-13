‘The greatest love I’ve ever known’ says Halle Bailey while celebrating her first Mother’s Day

As a newly inducted member of the motherhood club, Halle Bailey basked in the love on her first Mother’s Day. In honor of the maternal holiday, “The Little Mermaid” star reflected on her journey so far in an Instagram video. Sharing a compilation of sweet moments with her son, Halo, Bailey gave fans an inside look into her life as a mom.

In January, the actress announced the arrival of her son, whom she shares with her boyfriend, rapper DDG, on Instagram. The reveal followed months of social media speculation about whether Bailey was pregnant; though she publicly celebrated Mother’s Day, the star previously revealed she was intentionally private about her pregnancy.

“Every woman in the world has that right to choose what to do with their bodies and what to share with anyone or everyone,” Bailey said in a speech at Essence’s Women in Hollywood event. “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that unyielding spotlight.”

As the Chloe x Halle singer celebrated “the greatest love [she’s] ever known,” she also celebrated getting her first tattoo. In honor of Mother’s Day, DDG surprised his girlfriend with matching wrist tattoos of their son’s name.

“I got my first tattoo yesterday for Mother’s Day in honor of my baby Halo.” the star wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of the red-inked tattoo on her Instagram story.

While Bailey loves her newest role as “Mommy,” the star recently opened up about how she’s adjusting to motherhood.

“Halo is a miracle. He is perfect. He is beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is. The only thing that’s been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “I feel like a completely different person. When I look in the mirror, I just feel like I’m in a whole new body. Like, I don’t know who I am.”

Additionally, the star says she has experienced “ severe, severe postpartum [depression],” which has made it difficult to be separated from her son for more than 30 minutes at a time. For the “Color Purple” star, the postnatal mood disorder “feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt, and you’re trying not to drown. And you’re trying to come up for air.”

At the time, the star revealed how hateful comments on social media further triggered her mental health struggles. Now, the star is using her platform to spread awareness of the myriad adjustments new mothers go through. Ahead of Mother’s Day, Bailey joined Natural Cycles and Postpartum Support International (PSI) to launch their “Is Mommy Okay?” campaign, which aims to shine a spotlight on the maternal mental health crisis.

“As a new mommy, I’ve been so focused on this new journey of learning about the woman I am now and getting the proper support and help I need,” Bailey wrote on Instagram. “That’s why I am so excited to share my personal postpartum experience as part of ‘Is Mommy Okay?’ an amazing maternal mental health campaign highlighting the need for better maternal support. As a society, we have to start taking better care of moms. Give moms some grace. To my fellow moms out there, you are not alone in your struggle.”