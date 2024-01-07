Halle Bailey and DDG confirm the birth of their first child

Following months of speculation, Halle Bailey and DDG have announced the arrival of their son, Halo.

Jan 7, 2024

New year, new life! Singer-actress Halle Bailey can add “mom” to her growing list of accomplishments. On Saturday, “The Little Mermaid” star confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper DDG (given name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.), have welcomed their first child, a son they’ve named “Halo.”

The announcement follows months of public speculation about whether Bailey was pregnant — a fact she largely obscured, often fashionably, even amid the promotional push for her latest film, “The Color Purple.” (Coincidentally, Bailey and co-star Ciara, who jointly embody the character of “Nettie” at different ages, were in their last trimester of pregnancy during the film’s press rollout.) In November, Bailey clapped back at a fan on Snapchat, asking to be left “the hell alone” following online comments about her “pregnancy nose.” 

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” said Bailey, per People magazine. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she continued. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old joyfully announced the arrival of her firstborn via an Instagram post featuring a tiny hand resting in what are presumably hers and DDG’s, a gold bracelet reading “Halo” encircling the infant’s wrist. Giving a literal wink to the public’s interest in his birth, she wrote: “[E]ven though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Among the many congratulatory comments from fans and fellow celebs were well wishes from the Oscar-winning actress with whom she shares a name. “Congratulations, Halle,” wrote Halle Berry. “Welcome to motherhood and welcome to the world baby Halo ❤️.”

While she didn’t confirm the date of Halo’s arrival or his full name, Bailey has discussed her relationship with the 26-year-old rapper, to whom she has been publicly linked since March 2021. In May 2023, she explained to People that the relationship had been “transformative” — a description that undoubtedly stands as the couple has recently crossed the threshold into parenthood.

“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” said Bailey. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

