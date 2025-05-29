Cassie Ventura welcomes her third child with husband Alex Fine!

Cassie Ventura is now a mom of three!

The 38-year-old R&B singer reportedly gave birth on Tuesday, May 27, after she was rushed to a labor and delivery unit, NBC News reported.

According to Page Six, on Wednesday, May 28, stylist Deonte Nash also confirmed the birth while testifying during the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs high-profile sex-trafficking trial.

Nash said he spoke with Ventura “yesterday” and that while he did not discuss the testimony, he “congratulated her on her baby,” per a post on X by Inner City Press.

This marks the “Me & U” singer’s third baby with her husband, 32-year-old fitness trainer Alex Fine. The pair, who have been married since 2019, also share daughters Sunny, 3, and Frankie, 5. Ventura first announced their family would be expanding to a unit of five in February with an Instagram post featuring pictures from an intimate family shoot.

“#3,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included black-and-white photos of her posing with her baby bump alongside Fine and their two daughters.

Just weeks before Ventura gave birth, she, who has become the star witness in Combs’ trial, endured four emotional days testifying against the disgraced music mogul. After she filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, alleging abuse that was settled by the next day, more allegations were soon launched, leading federal investigators to open a formal investigation into the rapper.

On May 13, she first arrived in court visibly pregnant and testified about the abuse, sexual assault, and coercion she experienced at the hands of the rapper throughout their tumultuous 11-year relationship that ended for good in 2018.

In the days since others who have taken the witness stand have included her mother, Regina Ventura, and her former partner, rapper Kid Cudi.

Fine was seen attending court during her days, testifying, and has since opened up about how proud he is of her.

“I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass,” he said. “I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”