Cardi B spurs Stefon Diggs breakup rumors as she steps out during Paris Fashion Week holding a live crow

Is something amiss between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs?

Just one month after the 32-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old NFL star made things Instagram official in a series of steamy PDA heavy pics snapped during a boat party, and just two weeks after the pair were posted up in a Parisian castle together, all of those initial photos are no longer visible on her page.

While Diggs’ post that includes a pic of the “WAP” rapper is still up on his page, it remains unclear what, if anything, has transpired.

Even though the couple didn’t make things Instagram official until early June, romance rumors about the two had begun circulating in late October 2024. The rumors persisted as they continued to be spotted together. After they made things official, the “Be Careful” performer sported a special manicure that spelled out her paramour’s name. She also addressed the ongoing drama between her and her ex-husband, Offset, by noting how happy she was finally.

“Right now, I’m in a good space,” Cardi reported in early June on Twitter Spaces. “Everything is lined up perfectly in my career. I love my kids. I love my kids. I love all three of my kids. They’re so beautiful. I love my kids. I love my life. I’m very happy right now. I haven’t been this happy in a very, very long time. I’m very happy.”

The curious switch-up arrived as Cardi B stepped out solo during Paris Fashion Week for the Schiaparelli fall 2025 couture show dressed in a dramatic look from the design house’s spring 2024 collection. She arrived on the steps for the show clad in a snatched velvet column dress with a generous scoop neckline and avant-garde tall shoulders. The whole look was draped in beaded fringe, and she accessorized the ensemble with a live raven perched on her velvet black-gloved hand.

“With my little friend Crowdi B,” the rapper captioned a video of the look on Instagram.

Fans will note that the gothic bird has become a recurring motif for the artist as she gears up for the release of her sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?” on September 19th.