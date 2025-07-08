Jesse Jackson Jr. explores return to Congress years after leaving office in disgrace

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. is eyeing a political comeback a decade after serving time for a federal conspiracy conviction in 2013. According to multiple reports, Jackson Jr., the son of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson Sr., is meeting with residents and community leaders about a potential campaign run for his old seat in Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District.

Supporters of the 60-year-old political figure are telling him to “Run Jesse Run,” as the seat will soon be vacant; current U.S. Representative Robin Kelly is leaving office to run for U.S. Senate.

The district, which includes the southside of Chicago, is nearly 50% Black and a Democratic stronghold. Jackson Jr. served as its U.S. representative for 17 years until he resigned in 2012. At the time of his resignation, Jackson Jr. cited mental and physical health problems—the then-congressman was under federal investigation and a separate House Ethics Committee probe into whether he bribed the Illinois governor to be appointed to the U.S. Senate seat previously held by former President Barack Obama.

Jackson Jr. later pleaded guilty to federal charges for violating campaign finance laws. A Department of Justice memo states that the former Illinois congressman and his former wife spent $750,000 of campaign funds on lavish items and expenses, including jewelry, celebrity memorabilia, furniture, and a home renovation project. His ex-wife, Sandra Jackson, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and was sentenced to one year in prison. Jackson Jr. spent nearly two years in federal prison and several months in a halfway house.

Jackson Jr.’s potential comeback comes amid a very different political climate today than when he resigned from office in disgrace–namely, the election and re-election of President Donald Trump, who was convicted on 34 felonies, was civilly found liable for sexual assault, and had to pay penalties for financial fraud in New York.

According to Politico, the former congressman is already receiving support from key Democrats, including former Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush, who told the outlet Jackson Jr. would give voice to “the marginalized and the forgotten American citizens of the Second Congressional District.” The former U.S. Representative also added that the younger Jackson would be “the most qualified and ready-made of all the candidates.”

Jackson Jr. had sought a pardon for his federal conviction, most recently from former President Joe Biden. Biden ultimately did not pardon Jackson, who said he was “disappointed.” He expressed concern about Biden pardoning members of his family but not others like himself. He also pointed to the danger of Trump returning to office and having the power of presidential pardons.

Jackson predicted, “If President Trump wields his pardon pen for the debt-paid felon, as it is expected he will for January 6th insurrectionists, I believe he will make inroads into the base of the Democratic Party on a scale that we have not seen.”

If Jackson were to return to Congress, he would be joining his younger brother, U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, who currently represents Illinois’ 1st Congressional District.