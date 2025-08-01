Eve says her soft life comes from this one thing— not her rich husband

With her paw print tattoos and golden hair, Eve is living the soft life. However, contrary to popular belief, it’s not merely because of her wealthy British husband.

During a recent appearance on the “Angie Martinez In Real Life” podcast, the 46-year-old rapper and actress opened up about her life today, and how her perceived comfortable lifestyle didn’t come from marriage but from inner work.

“Yes … I worked on myself,” said the “Who’s That Girl,” performer in a clip. “So, it’s not just ‘soft life’ because of the man I’m with, because some people have this idea of what my life is because of this man or whatever.”

She added, “It’s because I f— worked hard on my own s—.”

The “Barbershop” star also cleared up some misconceptions about her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper.

“He’s not a billionaire. I need to clear that up. He’s not a billionaire,” the two-time platinum-selling artist said, adding, “He ain’t broke, but I ain’t broke either. So, I’m not gonna be with a broke dude. You know what I mean?”

She also explained that Cooper has only amplified her inner journey.

“Before I met him, I was doing work. But because I have him, it helped me do better work because he’s a good dude. I’m, like, really lucky,” she shared.

And the work, she said, never stops.

“People who know me, who know me intimately, my friends, know that I don’t stop working on myself. So, I do all the things. I do the healing, I do the acupuncture, I do the spinal energetics, I do the Reiki, I do the breath work… That’s my life. That’s who I am, for real. I do the work,” she explained.

Eve rose to fame in the late 1990s, known as the First Lady of Ruff Ryders, dominating hip-hop with Grammy-winning hits, acting roles, and even had her own sitcom. But after years in the entertainment industry, she took a step back from the limelight and met Cooper in 2010 while participating as a driver at the Gumball 3000 motor rally in London, which he founded. The pair married in 2014 and now share a son, 3-year-old Wilde Wolf.

While on the podcast, Eve shared that she had entered a period of not dating beyond “situations,” but she knew from the moment they met that he was bringing a different energy to the table.

“The moment we met, I was like ‘who is he?’ In a way that I never felt before,” she said in a clip. “In a way that I was like, ‘What does he do when he wakes up in the morning?’ Like, I wanna just know everything. I was fascinated.”

After the rally he wound up visiting her in Los Angeles and Eve realized then she was ready for something “grown up” and serious.

When Martinez asked if she had any advice for anyone else stuck in their situationship phase, Eve said it’s okay to admit if you want something more.

“You deserve what you want,” she said.