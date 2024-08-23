Children, beware! Tia Mowry officially declares it ‘you got school tomorrow’ season

Parents are rejoicing as children and teens nationwide approach the end of their summer break and the liberty it brought them. As Tia Mowry announced earlier this week, it’s officially “you got school tomorrow” season.

In an Instagram Reel titled “It’s officially ‘you got school tomorrow’ season,” the mom of two relishes the fact that she now has the perfect excuse to say every child’s dreaded word: “No.”

Whether it’s a romp in the pool longer, going somewhere extravagant like Six Flags, or staying up past bedtime to watch “Bluey,” Mowry confidently stands her ground.

“You got school tomorrow,” she states after each and every request.

Finally, towards the end of the reel, she ends up affording her children “five more minutes” with a firm reminder: “But — you still got school tomorrow.”

In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Back to school season! I think the parents are more excited than the kids.”

If Mowry’s comments section is any indication, she may be correct in her theory. Fellow parents have been sounding off in the comments commiserating with the mom, who shares son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6, with her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict.

“Had to tell my son this a minute ago,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I cannot wait until the school doors open so they can get these kids back.”

“Amen! School is tomorrow,” another commented.

As a mother and as she embraces her new single life post-divorce, the actress has developed a penchant for keeping it real on social media, with posts spanning relatable parenting and dating topics. Soon, fans will be able to get an even deeper look into Mowry’s single mom life in an upcoming reality TV show.

Discussing the series with People magazine, Mowry said the show will be “raw” and delve into who she really is as a person.

“I really wanted to do this to share my story,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people were creating narratives without knowing a story and understanding me and understanding my feelings. And this is my opportunity to use that platform to share my truth.”

She added, “I mean, I’m all about being authentic. And I’ve showcased some of my feelings and my emotions on social media — whether that was Twitter, Instagram, Facebook — but there’s nothing like a reality show.”