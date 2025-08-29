President Trump revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection

President Donald Trump has revoked the Secret Service protection of former Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

While former presidents receive Secret Service protection for life, former vice presidents receive that protection for up to six months after they leave office. However, before leaving office, former President Joe Biden signed an order that extended Harris’s Secret Service detail for an additional year, reports CNN.

In a letter, the Trump administration authorized the Department of Homeland Security to “discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

Trump’s move to revoke Harris’s Secret Service detail comes as the former vice president is set to embark on a book tour to promote her upcoming memoir, “107 Days.” The memoir, which will be released Sept. 23, details her personal account of her historically short 2024 presidential campaign against Trump after President Biden dropped out of the race just three and a half months before Election Day.

In reaction to Trump’s decision, Kirsten Allen, a senior advisor to Harris and former White House spokesperson, said, “The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

As the first Black person and first woman to serve as vice president and the first Black woman to be a major party presidential nominee, Harris faced heightened concerns for safety, CNN noted. The absence of a Secret Service detail not only leaves her without security but also the risk assessments and constant threat analysis that are conducted by the agency. A similar level of protection would be very costly for Harris, a private citizen—likely millions of dollars annually.

Harris could receive security protection from state or local law enforcement, including the Los Angeles Police Department.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was reportedly briefed on Harris’s Secret Service detail being revoked. A spokesperson for the governor told CNN, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”

“This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more. This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a statement to CNN.