Trump ally, Laura Loomer attacks Rep. Jasmine Crockett in racist, sexist rant: “Should be working at KFC”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has once again found herself in the crosshairs of Republican attacks; this time targeted by far-right activist and Trump Ally, Laura Loomer, whose recent string of social media posts leaned heavily on racist stereotypes.

Earlier this week, Loomer responded to a clip of Congresswoman Crockett on CNN posting on X, “It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black b*****s who hate America serving in Congress.” The crass attack came after Crockett questioned why so many white Democrats voted for a House resolution honoring Charlie Kirk and didn’t stand with colleagues of color who objected to Kirk’s past comments.

It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black bitches who hate America serving in Congress.@JasmineForUS https://t.co/Jptke4vtxh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 21, 2025

The 32-year-old internet personality and MAGA loyalist made a name for herself working as an independent journalist and has been banned on multiple social media sites for not following policies against hate speech and disinformation. Unlike Congresswoman Crockett, who won her election, Loomer lost her race for Florida’s 11th Congressional District in 2022 and holds no public office. Nevertheless, she’s used her online platform to win favor with Donald Trump, and he has praised her as a “free spirit,” saying “I like her,” and he’s “excited because of the fact that she’s a “patriot.”

Social media users on X and Threads rallied in Crockett’s defense.

It hurts my heart to see women with large platforms teaching the world it’s acceptable to spew hate and call others “bitches.” Rep. Crockett was speaking from care for this world, not hate. What you’re spreading is vile projection, and you will be judged for it. I pray God has… — Brandi Corbin (@childofgod2026) September 21, 2025

Calling a sitting member of Congress a “Ghetto Black Bitch” is diabolical. Y’all are getting a little too comfortable for me. pic.twitter.com/GFGYd594t6 — kenni ✨ (@NekieNek__) September 22, 2025

But Loomer only added fuel to the fire in another tweet, attacking Crockett’s supporters and even the congresswoman’s staff members. Quote tweeting a post from Crockett’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Kendyll Locke, Loomer wrote: “Lemme Axxxe you a question. @KendyllLocke Is it a black job when I expose your boss for being a racist hood rat who enjoys promoting political violence? I’m Axxxin you dis question.”

Jasmine Crockett’s @JasmineForUS homeboys and homegirls are big mad I called her what she is:



Ghetto.



I guess I finna watch my back. God forbid Shaniqua pops a cap in my ass.



You feels me? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 23, 2025

Difficult to describe how openly and proudly racist this top Trump ally is. https://t.co/7bpsULIfLx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2025

Journalist Jemele Hill was amongst the many users to defend Rep. Crockett on X. So much so, that she became Loomer’s next target on the platform. After Hill sarcastically tweeted: “I’m sure this was totally taken out of context,” Loomer took the time to confirm she “meant every word.” This sparked a back-and-forth between the two.

Oh I know you did. Let’s see if you can keep that same energy if you see the Congresswoman in person. https://t.co/LLlaGbz411 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2025

Can you arrange a face to face meeting?



She already physically attacked my DC correspondent.



I dare @JasmineForUS to put her hands on me the same way she put her hands on @TheCharlesDowns.



I dare her.



Do you think I’m afraid of some ratchet Congresswoman who should be… https://t.co/ptnPpWA85C — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 23, 2025

I know why you and @JasmineForUS get along so well.



Both of you love tweeting about whitey. https://t.co/ptnPpWA85C pic.twitter.com/ytXLUdE3vf — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 23, 2025

Though many of Loomer’s tweets attacking Crockett were flagged for potentially violating “X’s rules against hateful conduct,” this isn’t the first time the MAGA influencer has sent targeted microaggressions to the congresswoman. In August, Loomer referred to Crockett as a “DEI Shaniqua,” a name that is often weaponized as a derogatory stereotype against Black women.

In the dictionary next to the word Shaniqua is a photo of Jasmine Crockett @JasmineForUS. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 7, 2025

Similarly, over the summer, Crockett faced multiple insults from former President Donald Trump targeting her IQ. From posts on Truth Social to interviews with CNBC, Trump has called Crockett “low IQ” multiple times. During an interview with CNBC, Trump demeaned the congresswoman, calling her “low-IQ.”

“The Democrat Party is self-destructing,” Trump told CNBC. “I mean, when you have low-IQ people like [Jasmine] Crockett… I wonder if she’s any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett, who is a great, great, great gentleman. I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett, the great old Davy Crockett.”

“Trump loves to call a woman of color low IQ,” Crockett previously told theGrio. “I’ve got more education than he does, so I don’t think the low IQ title is sticking very well.”

In reaction to members of the Republican party attacking her, Crockett shared: “I think the Republicans are nervous about me. I think that they are just doing everything that they can to try to drive down my favorability within their own party,” she said. The viral sensation explained, “They’re not talking to my supporters. They’re not talking to Democrats. They’re talking to Republicans. And I think that the fear is that there are Republicans who actually like me, despite what they say.”

At this time, Crockett has not directly responded to Loomer’s comments.