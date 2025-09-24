Congressional Black Caucus chair slams Trump ally Laura Loomer after racist attack against Jasmine Crockett

The Congressional Black Caucus vowed to push back against the racist attack of its member, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, after Laura Loomer, a conservative ally of President Donald Trump, called the Texas congresswoman “ghetto.”

”Stay tuned,” CBC Chairwoman Yvette D. Clarke told theGrio during a press conference on Wednesday with Black journalists on the sidelines of the 54th Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.

Clarke, while answering a question about Loomer’s racist remarks, said she had to “calm down” her anger, less than 48 hours after the MAGA firebrand went on a racist tirade against Crockett.

“These folks have lost it, and it’s coming at our expenses,” said Congresswoman Clarke, who represents New York’s 9th Congressional District.

Earlier this week, Loomer, a podcaster and MAGA influencer, took issue with Congresswoman Crockett, who called out white Democrats for voting for a resolution honoring the late Charlie Kirk, who made controversial statements about Black Americans and DEI, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and said the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which federally prohibited discrimination in public spaces, was a “mistake.”

“It hurts my heart that we have ghetto Black b—–s who hate America serving in Congress,” wrote Loomer on Monday.

Recognizing the political climate amid the White House’s efforts to ban DEI and policies designed to close racial gaps and Loomer’s relationship with President Donald Trump, CBC’s Clarke told theGrio, “The administration has made it clear that it’s open season on Black people.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 03: United States Representative, Yvette D. Clarke attends the 2025 Congressional Black Caucus Ceremonial Swearing-In at The Anthem on The Wharf on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

“Whether it’s…purging the nation of diversity, equity and inclusion, or whether it is just what has happened in terms of the implosion of the federal enterprise and the impact that it has had on Black families across the United States, these folks know exactly what they’re doing,” said Clarke.

Referring to Loomer, she added, “This is a concerted effort, and she’s just part of the power.”

The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus said the caucus, known as the “conscience of the Congress,” would “respond appropriately” to the attacks against Crockett, which she called “unfounded.”

The New York congresswoman said the attacks on Crockett also come “at a time when there’s an escalation of political violence,” adding, “They have the nerve to say that they want to tone down rhetoric. Yet here we are…and they’re out there doing this kind of mess again.”

Clarke acknowledged that while the caucus must respond to racist attacks like the ones that came from Loomer, CBC Democrats must also “be responsible in advancing our own agenda.”

“A lot of what our colleagues are doing is so that they can get clips, they can get likes, they can get money from the election, and they’re unfortunately using CBC members and those who they believe are vulnerable to do just that,” she said.