Florida A&M announcer apologizes after body-shaming remark about Alabama State Honeybeez goes viral

The longtime voice of Florida A&M’s (FAMU) well-known Marching 100 is apologizing after a remark he made during halftime went viral for all the wrong reasons.

On Monday, September 29, Joe Bullard issued a statement on Facebook that was first seen by friends and later circulated by news outlets, including the Tallahassee Democrat. In the post, he addressed his words, which many saw as body-shaming Alabama State University’s celebrated plus-size dance troupe, the Honeybeez.

“My comments directed toward the ASU Honeybeez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful,” he wrote. “For that, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt apologies: first and foremost to the ASU Honey Beez, to Alabama State University, to the Alabama State University Marching Band, to Florida A&M University, and to the fans and supporters of both institutions who were in attendance, or anyone else who heard my words.”

He added, “To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry.”

The controversy began Saturday during halftime of the FAMU vs. Alabama State football game, in Tallahassee when Bullard quipped that the Honeybeez were “the new face of Ozempic.”

The remark, widely understood as a jab at the dancers’ bodies, was captured on video and quickly spread online. Some fans booed in the moment, while social media lit up with criticism of the announcer’s words.

Alabama State President Quinton Ross called the remark “absolutely unacceptable,” praising the Honey Beez as a source of inspiration and pride for their community.

Florida A&M leaders also responded. President Marva Johnson condemned the announcer’s comment as “inappropriate and offensive,” pledging immediate steps to ensure accountability and to prevent future incidents. She emphasized that the university has a responsibility to protect the dignity of all performers on its stage.

In the rest of his message, Bullard acknowledged that his attempt at humor missed the mark. He stressed that he never intended to demean anyone and said he regretted the pain his words caused, adding that he hoped to learn from the moment and asked for grace as he reflected on its impact.

In the days since, the Honeybeez uploaded a video to Instagram giving viewers a look at a typical day in the life of the dancers.

“Be bold. Be beautiful. Be YOU,” they wrote in the caption.