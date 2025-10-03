Obamas share loving posts to celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary: ‘Best decision I ever made’

Barack and Michelle Obama decided to generously grace our social timelines with a little bit of love and joy in the middle of what feels like a burning house.

In celebration of their 33rd wedding anniversary—I believe we call that “goals”—both the former President and First Lady shared the same picture (at what looks like the same time), but with different captions dedicated to one another on their respective Instagram accounts in celebration of their nuptial milestone.

“We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said ‘I do.’ Happy anniversary, [BarackObama]! I’m so lucky to go through life with you,” shared Michelle, adding a little red heart emoji at the end for good measure.

Similarly, on his page, Barack shared, “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, [Michelle Obama]. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!” No emoji from Barack, but if you look close enough and with your heart, you can see little heart emojis in his eyes in the picture they shared.

While the rumors have somewhat lowered to a simmer, it’s always a joy to see the Obamas share their love publicly since constant and persistent gossip about their supposed impending divorce is never far away. The Obamas addressed the rumors head on in a July episode of Michelle’s podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” where they sat down and talked about the rumors of their marital demise and why the rumors are nonsense.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we’ve had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” shared Michelle.

The Obamas’ love story has long been the subject of interest from main street to Hollywood. Their now-famous first date was even turned into a film, “Southside With You,” starring Parker Sawyers and Tika Sumpter.

The Obamas were married on October 3, 1992, in Chicago at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. They have two daughters, Sasha and Malia, and from 2009 to 2017, Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States.